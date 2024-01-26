Obituary | Vuokko Tuomi 1940–2023

Chemistry lecturer, FM Vuokko Tuomi (b Parkkonen) died of cancer on December 22, 2023 in Jaala. He was 83 years old, born in Kuusankoski on January 11, 1940.

Tuomi graduated from Kouvola Lyceum in 1960. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in natural sciences in 1967 and a master's degree in philosophy in 1984 from the University of Helsinki.

In his career Tuomi devoted himself to teaching natural sciences. Since the 1960s, the refinery area of ​​Kilpilahti began to develop into a concentration of the chemical industry. For this reason, the city of Porvoo made a significant decision when it established the position of a chemistry lecturer in a middle school to promote young people's interest in chemistry studies. Tuomi was elected to this position in 1988.

Tuomi worked as a teacher for 34 years. He was an inspiring and well-liked teacher whose classes taught chemistry practically through demonstrations and chemistry experiments. He wanted to encourage girls and boys to learn chemistry also through club activities. Chemistry club Aspirin, he drew from 1975 until the end of the last millennium.

Enthusiasm for learning chemistry was not limited to the East-Uusimaa area. In 1992, Tuomi together with his teaching colleagues published Otava kustantama The fascinating world of elements – textbook. The book was very well received, and its translation rights were also sold to other parts of Europe.

For retirement after leaving, Tuomi did not stay idle. A new home was found in the family's keeper and summer cottage settlement in Jaala. He wrote and directed eleven plays that shed light on the local history through a small person. Plays were performed for a total of 15 years.

The plays gathered the entire village community of Pohjois Jaala in a joint effort. Over the years, Hartola's village hall and dance stage rose to new prosperity thanks to the proceeds from the play. The first play also made it to the main news broadcast of the national television, when the whole village was performing the play. The village association has promised a new play next summer. The tradition started by Tuomi will thus be continued.

Chemistry Judgment never failed. At home in Jaala, there was a small home laboratory where experiments continued almost until the last moments. Chemistry experiments were done with the grandchildren in the kitchen of the summer house, and thus the interest in chemistry has continued in the family.

Apart from chemistry, astronomy was one of Vuoko's favorite hobbies. On land, it was good to observe the stars with your own telescope or at the observatory of the Konut tählet star hobby association.

As a wife, mother and grandmother of three generations, Vuokko was unconditionally loving, bright and encouraging. As the disease progressed, he drew strength from his loved ones and friends.

Kari Tuomi

Lauri Tuomi

Kaarle Tuomi

The authors are the spouse and sons of Vuokko Tuome.