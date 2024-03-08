Obituary | Veikko Sonninen 1949–2024

Jurisprudence master's degree, Kirjaporvari Veikko Sonninen died of a long-term illness on February 8, 2024 in Lahti. He was 74 years old, born in Lapland on May 16, 1949.

Sonninen's family moved to Hämeenkoski when Veikko was four years old. In the same year, he learned to read, and a passionate love for reading and books began.

Business school After that, Sonninen tried his hand at working life, but after being enticed by friends, he ended up on the evening line of the Lahti co-educational school and completed high school and matriculation as the top of his school, along with working. After completing his bachelor's degree in law, Sonninen ended up working as a lobbyist in Helsinki.

He had a ten-year career as CEO of the Pharmaceutical Industry Association at a time when the debate about the position of the pharmaceutical industry was heated.

In the year 1989 Sonninen became CEO of the Finnish Publishing Association and representative of the Finnish Book Foundation. As the secretary of the Finlandia award boards, he got a deep dive into the world of literature and writers. As a lobbyist for the book industry, Sonninen was in his own field and gained the trust of both publishers and booksellers. He was awarded the Kirjapöllö Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kirjakilla Kirjaporvari title, which he proudly wore after retirement.

In addition to working life, Sonninen had time to be involved in many things, for example he ran the Suomalaisen Klub's literary events for 12 years.

In addition to books, Sonninen enjoyed history, movies and crossword puzzles. There are hundreds of self-made word crosswords, a few crossword books and three medal places in the national championships. He was also an enthusiastic trivia quizzer who smoothly dug out names, events and years from his memory. And there wasn't a topic that he didn't make a fuss about, a comment or an opinion piece.

Friends were important to Sonnine. He was involved in many informal groups of friends and was always ready to make new acquaintances, both in Finland and around the world. Sonninen's warm humor and countless stories became familiar to those around the table.

Due to health reasons, Sonninen had to take a disability pension in 2007. He moved with his spouse, nonfiction writer Annika Ardin, from Helsinki to Lahti, where they published and wrote books through their own Fabella small publishing house and enjoyed the local cultural offerings. They also traveled a lot. During the winter seasons, they stayed at their cottage in Thailand and for the last eight years also in Torrevieja, Spain.

Sonninen has a daughter Vilmalotta from his first marriage with Monica Arbelius. Sonninen has described his childhood in Hämeenkoski and his school years in Lahti in his memoirs Son of cold space.

Annika Ardin

The author is Veikko Sonninen's spouse.