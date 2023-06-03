Obituary | Veijo Jäsberg 1948–2023

Facility foreman Veijo Jäsberg died in Helsinki on May 11, 2023. He was 74 years old, born in Helsinki on July 21, 1948.

Jäsberg grew up in a family that valued sports and an active lifestyle. As an adult, he created a significant career for himself in sports as a top athlete and coach.

For a long time Jäsberg made his working career as a facility manager of the Töölö competition hall and thus made it possible for sports and exercise to become a part of many people’s everyday lives. For his work, he was awarded the silver merit badge of the Association of Finnish Municipalities in 1997 and the gold Helsinki medal in 2009.

Few have received a commemorative plaque on the Kisahalli wall, Jäsberg has a plaque depicting the appreciation he enjoyed among his colleagues.

Jäsberg was a versatile athlete himself, who had Finnish championship medals in several different sports. He was involved in several sports clubs, such as Friherrsin Toivee, Helsinki Dynamo, VanPa, HtU, Chikara, Helsinki Tarmo, Roosters and Sjundeå IF.

In judo, Jäsberg won silver in the heavyweight championship in 1976 and 1978 and bronze in the championship in 1974, 1975, 1979 and 1980, and represented Finland numerous times in the national team. In American football, he won the Finnish championship with the Helsinki Rooster in 1982 and 1983, the WC bronze medal in 1985 and the Uusi Suomi Cup championship in 1984 and 1985. In addition, he represented Finland at the national team level from 1983 to 1985, achieving European Championship silver in 1983 in the first European Championship of the sport in Castel Giorgio, Italy.

Jäsberg was also a lineman for the Vaahteraliiga all-stars attack in 1981, 1982 and 1983 and a Finnish American Football Association Hall of Fame finalist in 2022. As a coach, he achieved success in handball, leading Sjundeå IF to the Finnish championship in the 1989–1990 season.

Mixed through work and hobbies, Veijo developed a wide circle of friends, where he was known for his warm-heartedness, social nature and positive attitude towards life.

Although he experienced great sadness after losing his common-law wife Helena and his daughter Jenni, he never lost his positive attitude towards life and never forgot his friends.

“Life is like a sport, there is a start and a finish line. In between, the fun can’t end,” wrote Veijo himself.

Janne Pirttilahti

Kristian Kosonen

The authors are Veijo Jäsberg’s nephew and longtime colleague.