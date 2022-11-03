Obituary | Väinö Meuronen 1935–2022

Senior Engineer Väinö Meuronen died in Helsinki on August 2, 2022. He was 86 years old, born on December 2, 1935 in Lappee.

Meuronen matriculated from Lappeenranta Lyceum in 1955 and graduated from the Surveying Department of the Technical University with a master’s degree in engineering in 1961 and a licentiate in technology in 1972. He also completed a lower law degree at the University of Helsinki in 1966.

Upon completion Meuronen first worked for two years as a surveying assistant in the surveying district of Lappeenranta. From there, he moved to the city surveying department of the real estate agency of the city of Helsinki, where he worked twice: in the years 1963–1970 as an office engineer and 1978–1984 as a district engineer and assistant city surveyor. From 1970 to 1978, Meuronen worked as an assistant city surveyor and head of department in the measurement department of the real estate agency of the city of Espoo.

In 1984, he was appointed to the post of chief engineer of the Urban Real Estate Office of the Land Surveying Board, from which he retired at the end of 1998. In addition to his own official work, he was also a part-time teaching assistant in the city’s real estate engineering at the University of Technology for eight years.

Meuronen was a specialist in the city’s property information system. Because of this, his expertise was often used in various committees and working groups in the field. From 1972 to 1974, he was the secretary of the real estate formation committee appointed by the Government. He was also actively involved in the management bodies of land surveying organizations.

After Estonia regained its independence in 1991, there was initially a lack of land surveying equipment in the country. In this case, e.g. A large number of land surveying instruments and equipment were handed over from the Land Surveying Institute to the corresponding institution in Estonia. In this project, Meuronen’s contribution was very significant. To facilitate cooperation, he even studied Estonian.

Persecution was an avid exerciser. Skiing and orienteering were the most important sports for him. He participated in Finlandia skiing no less than seven times and in fitness classes almost every week. Jälkipolvi, sponsored by Väinö, participated a couple of times in the Jukola relay with a team called Rasti-Wäinöt

The Meuronen family used to have a summer cottage in Luumäki, which Väinökin enthusiastically participated in building. The family’s guests were often taken to see the nearby Salpalinja, built near Finland’s eastern border after the Winter War. Väinö was an excellent guide because he knew the history and structures of Salpalinja very well.

Väinö was very determined and precise in all his activities. We, his coursemates, already noticed this during our studies. We remember very well the detailed notes he made during lectures, which he also made available to his fellow students whenever necessary.

Kaarlo Koivisto

Pekka Raitanen

The authors are students and colleagues of Väinö Meuronen.