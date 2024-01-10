Financial advisor jerk “Great” Graveyard died of cancer on December 11, 2023 at Terhokodi in Helsinki after a short illness. He was 64 years old, born in Ylivieska on December 22, 1958.

Hautala enrolled as a high school student in Oulu from Lassinkallio high school in 1979 and graduated from the University of Turku with a bachelor's degree in political science majoring in economics in 1985. Extensive reading and familiarity with issues continued throughout his life.

Graveyard started working at the Ministry of Finance in 1985 and held various positions in the Ministry for 38 years. At VM, he worked in five different departments and had extensive experience in various administrative fields. In addition, he worked in the government office.

Hautala contributed to VM's main goals “to secure the possibility of choice for future generations” in a very versatile way. He was the first economist specializing in financial markets. Hautala's role was significant when the financial market was promoted as an engine of economic growth after the recession and banking crisis of the 1990s.

He saw financial stability and the development of business financing and household savings as the cornerstones of prosperity and growth. He was instrumental in drawing up plans to restore the financial system and limit the costs caused by the banking crisis.

Pension system development was a real life's work for Hautala. He was also contributing to the unification of financial and insurance supervision. Hautala received numerous assignments from the management of VM to come up with ideas for reforms and to participate in the working groups that plan them.

Hautala's operations were self-initiated, innovative and courageous. The eye was on the horizon, and the influence of strategic thinking also radiated to management, colleagues and stakeholders. Upi always had time for a relaxed and constructive conversation. He met people with respect and was a helpful, warm and reliable gentleman.

Upi had extensive networks in ministries and the private sector. Consideration of different perspectives and a long career created a wide-ranging expert. In his last duties, he participated significantly in the implementation of the Inkoon LNG terminal project.

Wife, eight children and grandchildren were everything to Upi. It was a great joy for him to see his children find their path in life. In recent years, the cottage on the shore of Päijänne became an important place for Upi and her loved ones.

Even from her sickbed, Upi taught deep trust in the giver of life with her gratitude. His death leaves behind a great void in the lives of his family and circle of friends. Upi will be remembered with great longing, gratitude and respect.

Onni Hautala

Matti Hautala

Ilkka Harju

The authors are Urpo Hautala's sons and a long-time colleague.