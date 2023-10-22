Obituary | Unto Rasila 1957–2023

Caretakerdrainage designer Unto Rasila died at home in Pyhäjärvi on July 13, 2023. He was 66 years old, born in Haapajärvi on July 5, 1957.

Rasila’s official career was at Metsäkeskus, where she worked as a drainage designer until her retirement. He also worked for more than 25 years, until his death, as a property manager at the Pyhäjärvi nursing home association.

Rasila lived his whole life in Pyhäjärvi, and he knew the local area like the back of his hand. Strongly rooted in Pyhäjärvi, Rasila was indeed the Unto of the whole village, because so many people knew her. He had three children and five grandchildren.

Rasila was extremely cultured and actively followed politics and the world. He was known as a diligent reader, he especially read non-fiction books about World War II and space. The last library books on his desk were three works by Ilkka Remes, Ursa’s Tähdet 2023 calendar and Maria Lähteenmäki Red refugees.

Unto was a contemplative and enjoyed, for example, going to the cemetery and good conversations. He was known to be a big consumer of black coffee, and he usually drank his evening coffee at midnight, just before going to bed. Unto was always ready to help those closest to him, you could call him at any time of the day and he always answered his phone.

Unto loved motorcycling, it kept him young. He loved the drug of speed, and even though he was otherwise law-abiding, he sometimes got speeding tickets. However, cycling didn’t feel the same anymore when long-time friend and cycling partner Jussi passed away a few years earlier.

Unto also enjoyed hockey. He played for decades in the local senior team Willisioi, and the team jacket still hung in his hallway, even though his active career with the team was already behind him.

VPK was a big part of Unto’s life. He was an active volunteer firefighter all his life and went to alarms until his last days. For more than 50 years, Unto received nightly alarms and incoming notifications about accidents, fires and resuscitation gigs. Unto was the driving force of the Pyhäsalmi VPK and in several years received the award as the most active visitor to alerts.

On Thursday 13 July 2023, Unto had a crash and asked to call an ambulance complaining of not feeling well. However, he was sent home from the hospital. A few hours later, he died in his own bed while sleeping from a ruptured aorta.

Tragically, the last alert he received was his own CPR.

Johanna Rasila

The author is the daughter of Unto Rasila.