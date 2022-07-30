Obituary | Tuula Nousiainen 1948–2022

Court of Appeal adviser Tuula Nousiainen (b Jordan) died in Helsinki on May 19, 2022. He was 74 years old, born in Savonlinna on February 19, 1948.

Nousiainen graduated from Savonlinna Girls’ Lyceum in 1969 and also graduated from the Savonlinna School of Commerce before studying at the Faculty of Law at the University of Helsinki. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1974 and immediately after graduation he joined the service of the judiciary, where he worked in various positions throughout his career.

Nousiainen was a conscientious long-time professional judge with all his soul, for whom justice was important. He spent his longest careers as a district judge in the District Court of Vantaa and as an appellate court advisor in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Colleagues remember Nousiainen as a warm and helpful person who – unlike many colleagues who often work on difficult issues – never became cynical. He maintained his trust in people, and thanks to this, his character remained bright. Tuula was genuinely interested in law, a well-liked and respected colleague who also had time to advise his juniors and take care of his own and his work community’s professional development over the years.

Tuula was a person with an open attitude to the new. This courageous curiosity manifested itself at a young age, for example when he spent the entire summer visiting relatives in the United States as early as 1964.

As an energetic person, he liked an active life with its various forms of culture and organized various trips and joint events with his wide circle of friends from all walks of life. Keeping in touch with relatives both abroad and in Finland was important to him. Tuula was often the person who, even in the rush of everyday life, kept in touch with her loved ones, paying attention to them and supporting them when necessary. Always in the summer and otherwise, he spent time not only in Helsinki but also in his home region on the shores of Saimaa.

But above all, Tuula was a considerate spouse, mother and grandmother to four grandchildren. He loved family togetherness and created warm relationships with each of his grandchildren, who always looked forward to seeing him.

Matti Nousiainen

Mikko Nousiainen

Heikki Nousiainen

The authors are the sons and spouse of Tuula Nousiainen.