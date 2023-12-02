Obituary | Tuula Heikkilä 1941–2023

Nurse Tuula Heikkilä (b Hyvämäki) died on August 13, 2023 at Hyvinvointikoti Arvid in Tampere at the age of 81. He suffered from rheumatism and Alzheimer’s disease in his last years. He was born on November 17, 1941 in Nurmijärvi.

Tuula Heikkilä was daddy’s girl. He inherited punctuality from his father and diligence from his home farm. He was the only one in his Lepsämän age group to go from public school to vocational school and graduated from Nurmijärvi co-educational school in 1960.

Heikkilä the road led to Helsinki’s nursing college. The time at the college was rewarding. The young women shared both joys and sorrows, such as the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy in 1963. Heikkilä graduated as a nurse in 1964. Immediately after graduation, she got a permanent position at the Helsinki University Central Hospital’s internal medicine clinic in Meilahti.

In Helsinki, a young nurse met the younger constable Pauli Heikkilä in 1964, and they got married in 1967. Tuula wanted many children, and we were blessed with four children.

Tuula Heikkilä had a varied career as a nurse and health nurse in Helsinki, Vantaa, Alavude, Alajärvi, Halsua and Vetel. He retired in 2002 from Vetel’s counseling center, where he worked as a health nurse for 13 years. In his last years of work, he was part of the on-call crisis team in Central Ostrobothnia, which offers crisis assistance to those who have experienced a heavy loss.

The wind was a highly respected “aunt of the counseling center”. In our free time, we children could hear compliments about our mother’s grip from her clients, young mothers. The empathetic professional also understood the delicate dynamic between father and mother.

Tuula loved children, her own and others. Children and grandchildren were especially important. Other things that were important to him were reading and discussing books, trips to Lapland and the Mediterranean, and playing volleyball.

The wind enjoyed various literary tasks, such as maintaining photo albums and newspaper clipping folders. He collected obituaries of people he knew from the late 1970s. The obituaries were not a sad thing. In Tuula’s own words, “the temporary nature of worldly life gave a strong spark to live every day to the fullest”.

Our father Pauli fell ill with prostate cancer in 2010. Our mother Tuula worked as a caregiver until our father’s death in 2013. A year later, our mother moved from Vetel to Tampere to be closer to her children and grandchildren. We were able to enjoy our mother’s company for many more years.

Pertti Heikkilä

The author is the child of Tuula Heikkilä.