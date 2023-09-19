Obituary | Torsti Lehtinen 1942–2023

Author, philosopher and translator Torsti Lehtinen died on September 16, 2023 in hospice care at Suursuo Hospital in Helsinki. He was 81 years old, born in Kallio, Helsinki on July 25, 1942.

Lehtinen, who grew up in harsh conditions on the Third Line and was imprisoned for petty crimes, graduated with high marks from Ressu evening high school in 1967. He studied for a master’s degree in theoretical philosophy at the University of Helsinki in 1996. Then he was known and recognized as a street-credible poet-thinker in the Kallio district.

Father injected morphine between the toes, and mother poked small things, Lehtinen recalled his childhood in an interview with Parnasso magazine (2/2015).

Leafy as a teenager hitchhiked with his friend secretly via Haaparanta to Sweden for a freer life and lived in the free city of Copenhagen in Christiania. There, after odd jobs and LSD trips, he had experienced a “philosophical awakening”.

Lehtinen did not want an academic career. He became a philosopher and writer by reading, writing and “playing his mouth” like Socrates to grateful and loyal course members almost until his death.

Leaflet debut novel When Pitkäsilta ends (1982) spawned a whole trilogy, which has since been compiled Thirstinto a book called The non-fiction book is counted as the last Sofia’s sisters. Great women in the history of philosophy (2020). In between, Lehtinen published forty works from poems to philosophy, from essays to plays and from novels to aphorisms as a writer for different publishing houses.

“I have achieved a Finnish record in the number of publishers,” Lehtinen used to joke.

“The verb to be should be avoided, because it is already used as an auxiliary verb in the Finnish language,” he taught the writers.

Researchers and students know Lehtinen as the Finnish translator of the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, whose greatest cultural works were the translation A conclusive unscientific postscript (1846, Finnish 1992). Lehtinen’s own philosophical production is represented, for example Existentialism – a philosophy of freedom (2002).

Freedom meant to Lehtinen the essence of humanity, even though he struggled not only with secular authorities but also with “the mortal’s only hope”, religious grace. Freedom meant non-stop work, so that he could tighten up the unwritten decades before becoming a writer at the age of 40.

Lehtinen wrote columns for various magazines and later edited the KirjaIN literature magazine. Among his earliest occupations was sailing the seas with a ‘half-sailor qualification’. He said that when he died, his ashes should be spread in the sea he loved, because it carries everywhere and unites the world.

Back in the spring, Lehtinen traveled with his wife to Australia and California to see his children and grandchildren. Last year, Lehtinen was awarded honorary membership in the Finnish Writers’ Association.

Leafy served, among other things, on the board of the Alfred Kordelini Foundation (2010–2016), as a member of the board of the Norwegian Writers’ Association (1997–2005) and vice-president of the Norwegian Writers’ Association (2000–2005), and received several literary awards.

Before he got sick, Lehtinen was working on a philosophical book. It would have been the name of an unfinished work The gospel of death.

Aki Petteri Lehtinen

The author is a friend of Torsti Lehtinen.