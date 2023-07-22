Obituary | Tony Bennett was the last great American entertainer

Singer Tony Bennett died on July 21 at his home in New York. He was 96 years old.

American entertainer and jazz singer Tony Bennett died on July 21 at his home in Manhattan, New York. He was 96 years old, born in New York on August 3, 1926. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Tony Bennett was the last of the Italian-American singers who dominated the American charts from the 1940s and 1950s to the early 1960s. Others included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Perry Como, Al Martino and Vic Damone.

Bennett’s singing style wasn’t as wildly swinging as Sinatra’s or as effortlessly relaxed as Dean Martin’s, but he had the ability to get to the heart of songs, both musically and lyrically, and make each song his own. Like Sinatra, Bennett was both an entertainment and jazz vocalist whose importance in 20th century American music was great.

Tony Bennett in 2005 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Tony Bennettproperly named Anthony Dominick Benedetto, was born as the third child of Italian immigrants Giovanni and Anna Benedetto. He grew up in Queens, New York, in the predominantly working-class neighborhood of Astoria. In 1990, he remembered the landscapes and music of his youth with an album Astoria: Portrait of the Artist.

Bennett tried to study at an art school, but dropped out and worked, among other things, in a laundromat and as an elevator operator. He had dabbled in singing and painting since he was a child, and as a young man he started performing at amateur nights in nightclubs. Bennett had just decided to try to become a full-time singer under the name Joe Bari when he was drafted into World War II.

Bennett arrived in Germany in the closing stages of World War II. He was involved in freeing prisoners from the sub-camp of the Dachau concentration camp, which was located on the outskirts of the city of Landsberg am Lech, and stayed in Germany for a while with the occupation forces. At that time, he started singing in army orchestras.

After returning In New York, Bennett started his career in nightclubs. The time when he sang in a club in Greenwich Village as an opening act for Pearl Bailey became significant for Bennett. Famous comedian Bob Hope came to see Bailey perform and took a liking to Bennett. He asked Bennett to be the opening act for his own show at the Paramount Theatre.

However, Hope did not like Bennett’s still-used name of Joe Bari, and also thought that Benedetto was too long a name for the show’s street sign. So Hope came up with the name Tony Bennett for his new protégé.

Bennett began his recording career with the Columbia record label in 1950. He stayed with Columbia for no less than 22 years, although the company did not always offer Bennett the most favorable musical conditions. In the 1950s in particular, Bennett had to create in the deep sea of ​​massive carpets and backing singers favored by producer Mitch Miller, so that he often had to almost shout to make his voice heard behind all the extravagance.

Bennett’s first single was pompous Boulevard of Broken Dreams in 1950.

Although Bennett and Miller argued about how Bennett should sing, hits were born: the first Because of You in 1951 was Bennett’s first hit and was followed by a version of the Hank Williams country classic Cold, Cold Heartelevated to a gold plate Rags to Riches and musical tunes Stranger in Paradise and Just in Time.

In 1958, Bennett introduced himself to the jazz audience by making one of his best recordings as a soloist with Count Basie’s orchestra. In the 1950s, Bennett’s collaboration with his longtime accompanist, pianist Ralph Sharon, also began. It was Sharon who found a song for Bennett in 1961 I Left My Heart in San Francisco, which won Bennett his first two Grammy Awards and became his signature tune. In total, Bennett collected 20 Grammys in his career.

The live album recorded by Bennett in 1962 at Carnegie Hall accompanied by Sharon and a small orchestra is a classic of its kind.

In the sixties the emergence of new pop and rock music caused difficulties for many old-time American entertainers. Bennett, who strictly adhered to the style and quality of the songs he recorded, had to bend to Columbia’s demands. An album was born Tony Sings the Greatest Hits of Today!, which Bennett later said made him feel bad. However, the interpretation found on the album is the Beatles’ About Something is a quite elegant performance when listened to in retrospect.

Bennett left Columbia in 1972 and founded his own Improv label. For it, he recorded the first of his two best albums together with jazz pianist Bill Evans. Another Evans collaboration later appeared on the Fantasy label.

Tony Bennett feeding the birds with his daughter Joanna in 1972.

The 1970s was difficult for Bennett. His mother died, his marriage to Patricia Beech fell apart for good, the IRS threatened to seize his house, and cocaine and marijuana began to taste more and more to the singer. The records didn’t sell and the main source of income came from gigs in Las Vegas, which had already begun to fade as a successful performance venue.

At that time, Bennett was on the verge of making the Whitney Houstons: in 1979, high on cocaine, he drowned in a bathtub, but second wife Sandra Grant saved him at the last moment.

After the incident, Bennett left the management of his career in the hands of his eldest son, Danny. Danny felt that Bennett should stick with the so-called Great American Songbook of evergreens from Broadway musicals and movies and make its tunes appealing to a younger audience.

Against all expectations, the strategy worked, and in the 1990s Bennett’s career rose to a new heyday. The singer now stuck to her strengths, cultivated more and more jazz elements in her style, focused on the atmosphere and lyrics of the songs, and became more and more clearly the singer that Frank Sinatra had called his favorite singer in an interview with Life magazine.

About Tony Bennett became the elder statesman of traditional American vocal entertainment, whose status was not questioned. The old gentleman was the culmination of style and cool, humbly acknowledging his influences and doing them credit. Bennett recorded songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Sinatra, Fred Astaire and Billie Holiday. Even Columbia, to which Bennett had returned in the mid-1980s, now respected the efforts of its veteran star.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in Italy in 2015.

In the 2000s, Bennett collaborated with younger pop stars such as Amy Winehouse and Christina Aguilera. Working with Italian-American Lady Gaga proved to be particularly fruitful. Parivaljakko made two joint albums and a tour in 2015.

Tony Bennett’s last album was released in 2021 Love for Sale, the second joint album with Lady Gaga. With the album, Bennett also entered the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest author of an album containing new material.

Bennett was married three times and has four children and nine grandchildren.

Thus At Tony Bennett’s Helsinki Music Hall in 2012. He was in his mid-eighties at the time, but apart from a slight stiffness in his movements and an even lower voice, nothing seemed to have changed. Bennett sang his beloved evergreens and took his audience in an effortlessly warm manner, in the style of a true world star.

Tony Bennett was both always relevant and a living memory of the times when making and performing songs was true art at its best. There will never be another like him.