Obituary | Timo Haapaniemi 1943–2023

sports advisor, gymnastics teacher Timo Juhani Haapaniemi died on November 3, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 80. He was born in Pirkkala on September 29, 1943.

Haapaniemi was known to the public in the 1980s as the coach of HIFK’s league team “Räpsä”. During Haapaniemi, the team won several medals in the League. However, he did the most significant work in junior work.

in the 1950s Haapaniemi moved with his family to Herttoniemi. Herttoniemi Urheilijat (HerU) got him as a member, baseball. Active and outspoken, Haapaniemi grew up to be the face of baseball in Herttoniemi, and he remained that way.

From the age of 14, Haapaniemi played and coached HerU’s juniors, boys and girls. Over the years, the teams he coached and led played at most 13. In the best year, all junior championships in the district were recorded for HerU and the teams led by Haapaniemi.

Haapaniemi’s own baseball career in the adult leagues started at the age of 15, and under his leadership, HerU was successful and advanced to the qualifiers of the baseball championship series. Haapaniemi himself got to experience the championship series at PuMu.

Baseball through Haapaniemi had gotten to know Aimo Mäkise. They founded the Canada series for hockey sticks, which was run by Haapaniemi. The goal was to revive Helsinki’s junior hockey in the lowlands. More than a thousand ice hockey players competed in the Canada series. The seeds of the series grew into the current junior league operation of Helsinki hockey.

Together with Mäkinen, Haapaniemi went to save the hockey championship club Töölön Vesa, which is struggling with financial difficulties. The rescue was not successful, but Vesa’s ice hockey was continued by Jokerit, founded as a new club. Mäkinen was the face of the Jokerites, but Haapaniemi worked in the background as a work animal and the operator of the activities.

In the 1980s, a gymnastics teacher colleague attracted Haapaniemi to the coaching team of the HIFK league team. At HIFK, he coached league level, mesti level and A-youths. At the beginning of the 2000s, Haapaniemi moved to HJK (Helsingin Jääkiekkolubi) as the head coach to build junior cooperation with HIFK. Haapaniemi himself had never played hockey.

Haapaniemi another personal sport was basketball. Career started at Herttoniemi NMKY and progressed in different clubs, ending up with Kisis peers. Timppa played in the youth national team, in the championship series and as an older man represented Finland in many European and World Championships for older men in the sport.

For more than 50 years, Timppa’s main activity was a gymnastics teacher at the Haaga vocational school. He was a disciplined teacher of the old school. At school, as elsewhere, he was upright, straightforward and ready to speak.

Timo Haapaniemi was awarded the title of Liikuntaneuvos in 2004 for his work in sports, especially youth sports

Ari Karlsson

The author is Timo Haapaniemi’s longtime friend and playing partner.