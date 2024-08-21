Obituary | The unassuming vice-judge enjoyed the peace of nature

Deputy referee Eero Kekomäki died suddenly on August 13 in Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki. He was 90 years old, born on August 28, 1933. Kekomäki was allowed to live in his own home, as he wished, almost until his death.

Kekomäki graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1957, and started working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1959. He was stationed in London 1962–64, Paris 1964–66 and Geneva 1971–74. He served as head of the legal department from 1983 to 1990.

President At the request of Mauno Koivisto, Kekomäki was appointed Chief of the Protection Police in 1990. The disintegration of the Soviet Union had begun, and Kekomäki determinedly set out to bring the Security Police into the networks of Western intelligence services. His motto was: “Finland must not look like a banana republic”.

The quiet expulsion of Russian spies from Finland became a thing of the past, and the Security Police adopted Western methods of operation.

While serving in London, Kekomäki met his future wife, the Spanish-born Francesca. They had three children from the marriage.

After freezing Retired from the position of head of the protection police in 1996 Eero was able to spend more time in Lope, where his mother’s family was from. Päiväkallio, a cottage on the shore of Lake Loppijärvi, was very dear to him. Nature, peace and quiet were a good counterbalance to work where he met a lot of people and traveled a lot.

Eero enjoyed trips to forests and swamps, hikes to the fells of Lapland, and skiing and cycling trips, as well as fishing in Loppijärvi. He knew many birds, loved animals, and saw beauty in clouds, trees, moss, the waves of the lake, the flight of swallows; everywhere.

For retirement by staying, Eero was able to detach himself from the responsibilities of his career, even though he was interested in both world politics and Finnish affairs until the end. The children and grandchildren spent a lot of time with Eero at the summer house and in Haaga’s apartment, where they often played corona and the hunter game. Eero became a caring and encouraging grandfather who wanted to be present and had time for his grandchildren.

Eero has written 12 self-published books, which contain his thoughts and memories throughout his life, as well as books about both of his grandfathers. He valued his family and traditions very much.

“We live alone among each other. Each of us is looking for meaning and greatness in our lives. It takes courage and faith to find it,” he writes in his book Red Carp.

We will miss Pappa; his humor and banter, his imaginative world, his wise and insightful words and his extensive life experience.

Emma Pulkkinen

Kalle Kekomäki

Eero Kekomäki’s daughter and son