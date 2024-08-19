Obituary | The social influencer was an advocate for war veterans

When 80 years have passed since the continuation of the war, the group of war veterans has shrunk to a few hundred people. From this group, a chancellor adviser was invited to his last evening shout-out Holger Strandbergwho died on August 4, 2024 in a nursing home in Vaasa. He was 100 years old, born on June 16, 1924 in Hanko.

After graduation, Strandberg faced conscript service and participation in the Continuation War. After the end of the war, studies followed at the Svenska Handelshögskolan and an economics degree at the beginning of 1948.

from Strandberg came from Vaasa right after completing his degree in economics. Strömberg found both a job and a spouse in the same city. Three daughters were born to the family. The jobs as office manager and social manager lasted seven years.

From 1955 until his retirement in 1987, Strandberg’s field of activity was management positions in the health sector. He served as financial manager of the Swedish Österbottens mentalvårdsdistrikt, financial director of the Vaasa Central Hospital and finally as the administrative director of the Vaasa hospital district.

Strandberg was known as a determined and innovative hospital director. A career in healthcare management positions led Strandberg to significant expert and trust positions in domestic and international organizations, e.g. in the Finnish Red Cross and the European Association of Hospital Managers.

Strandberg was involved in Vaasa’s municipal politics for 35 years, 12 of that time as chairman of the city council.

Strandberg’s strong patriotism led him to focus on work for war veterans and national defense in his retirement years. He held leadership positions in the Finnish War Veterans’ Association for almost two decades. The action resulted in e.g. Honorary chairmanship of the Vaasa war veterans’ circle and honorary membership of the War Veterans’ Association.

Strandberg belonged to e.g. Founding members of the Ostrobothnia National Defense Guild and Vaasa County National Defense Association. The most far-reaching of the veteran projects led by Strandberg is the establishment of the Vaasa War Veterans Museum.

As recognitions, Strandberg received honorary chairmanships and memberships, the title of Chancellor’s Counsel in 1982, and he became the honorary consul of Iceland in 1986. Among the state decorations, he has SVR R1, VR 3 and Vm 2. Foreign decorations include e.g. Commander’s badges of the Royal Nordstjärneorden and the Icelandic Hawk.

Holger was limited in mobility, but in good spirits until the end. His last remaining summer was bright. His family included three daughters and their families, and he was able to spend his centenary with his beloved close relatives. Close to the anniversary, many friends also came to greet Holger in small groups.

Ilkka Virtanen

Collaborator and friend of Holger Strandberg