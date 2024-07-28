Obituary | The saxophonist silenced the audience

Musiciansaxophonist, composer and arranger Jukka Tuovinen died in Heinola on June 21, 2024. He was 64 years old, born in Heinola on June 7, 1960.

Nationally, Tuovinen became best known as the saxophonist of the band J. Karjalainen and Mustat Lasit together with the band’s other brass players, trumpeter Antero Priha and tenor saxophonist Heikki Keskinen, who died in 2021.

Jukka “Tonttu” Tuovinen adapted a large part of Karjalainen’s blanks for the fans. He was a significant factor in building the band’s music and popularity.

I was there at the gig when Tuovinen played a 10-15 minute solo on his straight soprano saxophone after the rest of the band retired to rest backstage. The audience listened in silence.

The black ones After Lasi, Tuovinen’s bands included ’62 Cadillacs, Jarmo Savolainen Nonet, Kallio Horns, Lemmen Jättiläise and Meatballs.

However, the career started already as a teenager in the active playing circle of Heinola Music Friends, Heinola Music School and Heinola Big Band. There, children and young people were guided to play together. To know how to play along, that is, to listen to others.

Heikki Keskinen, pianist Olli Renko, bassist Lauri Antila and drummer Klaus Suonsaari were also heavily influenced by the same musical background, who together with Tuovinen founded Blue Train, which played jazz standards.

Big sister According to Eija Tuovinen, Juka’s musicality already showed itself when he was around 3-4 years old. The boy stood in front of the harmonium bought in the family, pressed the keys, unlike other children, one note at a time, and stayed for a long time listening carefully.

Tuovinen studied at the Lahti Conservatory, the Oulunkylä Pop & Jazz music college and the Sibelius Academy’s jazz line. He mastered composing, arranging and playing, as well as alto, baritone and soprano saxophone.

Tuovinen lived most of his adult life in Helsinki. At one point, the life of a musician with its mild manifestations was exhausting, and there was only occasional work. The bulging of the diaphragm caused the saxophonist to bend over.

In 2010, Tuovinen moved back to Heinola.

Life taxed the Elf with a heavy hand. After the back surgery, the sun shone for a while, but the whip struck in 2015 as cancer of the larynx and in 2019 as cancer of the pharynx.

“It was a disaster for the blower. Couldn’t really understand from his speech,” says Eija Tuovinen. Perhaps this was also a part of the reason why Tonttu withdrew and hardly answered the phone calls of friends.

According to his sister, after receiving the papers of his recovery from cancer in the spring, Tonttu was excited and full of joy in life. He composed and wrote new songs. However, something happened when, on Midsummer’s Eve, Jukka was found in the yard of his apartment building, having suffered a heart attack and lifeless.

Kimmo Oksanen