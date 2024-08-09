Obituary | The pioneering research work continued until the end

Art historianMaster of Philosophy Linda Leskinen died on May 3, 2024 in Helsinki. He was 39 years old, born in Espoo on August 30, 1984.

Leskinen graduated from Ressu high school in 2003. He studied art history, aesthetics, museology and general history at the University of Helsinki. The history of modern architecture became a special field.

As an exchange student at the University of Gothenburg, Leskinen also learned about building protection. The master’s thesis dealt with architect Aarne Ervi’s long study trip to the United States in 1947. Leskinen’s talent came to the fore during his studies.

Master’s degree after graduating, Leskinen started writing his dissertation in the Art History subject at the University of Helsinki. The topic was the meanings of the landscape in modernist road planning, as an example case the first motorway in Finland, Tarvontie.

The ground-breaking project opened up new horizons for the art-historical research of the built environment. Leskinen insightfully combined infrastructure construction and regional planning with the history of landscape painting.

However, the dissertation and article manuscript on the history of the Hakaniemi bridge in the context of modernist urban and traffic planning were left unfinished due to a serious illness, although the research work continued until the end.

Researching and besides studying, Leskinen had time to work at, among others, the Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation, the Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Emma, ​​the Didrichsen Art Museum and the Art Museum in Villa Gyllenberg.

He worked actively for the field of art history as secretary and member of the board of the Society for Architectural Art, as secretary of the Society for Art History and in the editorship of the journal TaHiTi – Art History as a Science. As a skilled writer and editor, he was involved in several publications.

Of art and besides culture, a wide circle of friends and a loving family, classical ballet played an important role in Linda’s life. He pursued it with great devotion. The aesthetics of movement interested me both as a subject of research and in my free time.

Already years ago, to everyone’s shock, Linda was diagnosed with a brain tumor. After the successful operation, he continued to live a full life until the disease recurred and the treatments were no longer effective. The hope of recovery lasted until the end.

Linda’s was a particularly funny and intelligent way of communicating and paying attention to other people and animals. He had a special place in his heart for homeless dogs. Linda delighted with her straight forwardness and radiated joy around her.

We will deeply miss our considerate, stylish and cheerful friend in every situation.

Anna Ripatti

Oscar Ortiz-Nieminen

Živilė Meškauskaitė

Linda Leskinen’s colleagues and friends.