Obituary | The new music fascinated me

Philosophical doctor, composer, superintendent emeritus Reijo Einari Jyrkiäinen died on 9 June 2024 in Espoo at the age of 90. He was born in Suistamo, Laatoka, Karelia, on April 6, 1934.

Jyrkiäinen’s childhood was a time of wars and migrations. Before the winter war, the family moved to Kaurila and from there to Vuoksenniska station in 1943. Jyrkiäinen graduated from the Vuoksenniska co-educational school in 1954.

In Yo-summer Jyrkiäinen changed into new jeans and a Yankee haircut. He enjoyed himself in this style even later. In his summer jobs, he stacked Egyptian pars in piles and lined the railroad tracks. He was a substitute teacher at a public school for a year.

As a clerk, Jyrkiäinen played piano entertainment in the cooperative’s restaurant and dance group. This is how he got his own piano. He cut and sewed the performance suit himself from black corduroy.

During the summer work, his eyes “sometimes fell on a cute young lady who walked towards Vuoksenniska”, with whom he went to talk. Reijo married Rauni Savolainen in 1956, and they had five children.

Steep were most interested in music and visual arts. He studied them already at school age at the Imatra Music College and the Art Association’s drawing school. He listened to foreign stations on the radio, read BBC newsletters and reported the station’s coverage information.

In the fall of 1956, the young couple moved to a studio apartment in Pohjois-Haga, Helsinki, which was still their home with their three children. For his workspace, Reijo turned the baking board over the bathroom sink.

In 1957, Jyrkiäinen got into Yleisradio’s first sound observer course. My coursemate Paavo Helistö became a long-term colleague and friend. Reijo continued as music observer and head of art music programs 1967–1971. This is how he got to know the best performers of art and light music.

Jyrkiäinen completed a composition diploma at the Sibelius Academy under Nils-Erik Fougstedt and Joonas Kokkonen. He composed classical and new music, also electronic. Together with Ilkka Kuusisto, they held a new music concert in 1963, and their contact continued even in their retirement years. At the University of Helsinki, Jyrkiäinen went on to a licentiate degree in musicology.

The position of intendant of the Helsinki City Orchestra became available in 1970. At the urging of many members of the orchestra, Jyrkiäinen applied for it. He was elected, and he held the post until the fall of 1990. His duties included administration of the orchestra, responsibility for results, program planning, concert tours, development of the working community, hiring conductors and soloists. After this, Jyrkiäinen worked as the head of the music department at the Helsinki Cultural Affairs Center until 1997. In 2012, he completed his doctorate in 2012 on Béla Bartók’s string quartets.

Reijo’s close circle included his children and siblings and their families.

Jyrki Jyrkiäinen

Mari Jyrkiäinen

Reijo Jyrkiäinen’s brother and daughter.