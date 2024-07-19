Obituary | The linguist loved friends and food

Finnish translatoreditor Esko Vertanen died after a long illness on July 10, 2024 in Helsinki. He was 76 years old, born in Helsinki on June 12, 1948.

Vertase was originally supposed to become a naturalist. After graduating in 1967, he began his chemistry studies, but they were interrupted when his lungs could not tolerate laboratory fumes.

A new career was found in Finnish, which started with translating patent texts but quickly changed to TV and video programs. Vertanen translated from both English and Spanish and both films and documentaries.

Vertanen studied Spanish in order to understand the lyrics of “lattar music”. The skill was of great benefit when he acted as an interpreter for refugees who arrived in Finland from Chile after the 1973 military coup.

On public radio Vertanen started in 1979. The most famous of his translation works is probably the one presenting nature documentaries Open naturewhich is part of the standard program of many people’s Saturday evenings, often still as repeats of programs delivered by Vertanen.

Vertanen was not only satisfied with translating the original texts, but studied the subject in detail and corrected the mistakes he found. He also made sure that the text was well suited for long-time colleague Jarmo Heikkinen to read.

In addition to the translation work, Vertanen worked as a supervisor and trainer of freelance translators, a job he liked a lot. He also taught audiovisual translation in university courses.

In Pukinmäkeläinen Vertanen, who grew up in a detached house, learned to love and take care of flowers early on, following in the footsteps of her mother, who practiced horticulture. His favorite flowers were roses, which he grew during his retirement days at his cottage in Oulunkylä’s allotment garden, where he also served as chairman of the allotment garden association for years.

The carpenter father’s skills must have been manual skills, which countless friends were able to enjoy as convenient solutions for their home renovations.

Vertanen loved good food and prepared it himself. Lectures on the “behavior of egg yolk at all temperatures” made hollandaise sauce preparation a companion for gourds. French cuisine was his favorite, and discussions about, for example, the technique of making pie dough were a real delight.

He was a master of the Chinese mahjong game and enthusiastically taught it to others. He also enjoyed collecting miniature cars and building miniature railways.

The most Esko Vertanen was interested in his fellow human beings. He had several circles of friends, with whom he kept in touch actively.

As a friend, he was extremely reliable, and he always did everything he could to make those close to him feel good.

Oili Tolvanen

Pirjo Aaltonen

Friend and colleague of Esko Vertanen.