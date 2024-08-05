Obituary | The coffin guard loved the theater

Managing director Marja-Leena Kallantie (b Black country) died in Seinäjoki on July 15, 2024. He was 75 years old, born in Vimple on June 25, 1949.

Kallantie worked as a payroll accountant at Seinäjoki City Theater since 1976 and as managing director from 1998–2015. A 40-year career in the theater gave weight to his words.

Skilful financial management enabled bold software choices, always Veikko Nuutinen Of compassion big and expensive Dance of the Vampires -to the musical.

Mikko Roiha recalled how Kallantie led from among the workers. “He was always on the side of art, even though at first you might have doubted, ‘that you can’t make a performance out of that kind of flour'”. According to Mikko Viherjuuren, it was fortunate for the entire theater that the money chest was supervised by a person with taste and a precise artistic eye.

Kallantie followed the work of his former theater directors Viherjuuri, Tiina Puumalainen and Roiha later on as well. Roiha’s visit directing at Seinäjoki in May was the last theater experience.

Kallantie went to theaters in London, Berlin and Finland. When the curtain rose, he could quickly deduce the cost of the show, but after that – he enjoyed himself. If he didn’t like what he saw, he said so directly.

Kallantie was a significant theater influencer who took care of his own. The state contributions were not allowed to decrease, the staff always knew they would get their salary from the buffer fund. The cash flow passed through Kallantie’s hands, and thus he could quickly flex in unexpected situations. As a rule, happy people came back from salary negotiations, which significantly affected work motivation. He always asked what was going on at home, recalled director Antti Mikkola.

Our six-year cooperation was based on trust, from which an incomparable friendship grew. We never once disagreed on the goals. The theater could and had to be an art institution. Kallantie was lucky when Kari Heiskanen chose Seinäjoki City Theater as theater of the year in 2015, also thanking them for their sound financial management. The city responded to the success by reducing its own theater subsidy, which pushed the financial statements into the red for the first time.

In free time Marja-Leena’s Pohjalainen heart beat to the rhythm of the pole in the Satumaa association. While watching the baseball matches of his hometown Vimpelin Veto, he couldn’t stay in his chair: “They lost again!”

The greatest joy was family, three sons with their spouses and grandchildren. The retirement years brought the hardest blows: the accidental death of a son and the death of a spouse. At the end of June, my own illness unexpectedly turned out to be a starting point. He told that too without embellishment, keeping his head clear and his feet on the ground until the end.

Vesa Tapio Valo

Marja-Leena Kallantie’s friend and colleague and director of the Seinäjoki City Theater 2009–2015