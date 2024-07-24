Obituary | The clinician was a music lover

Doctor Juha Rytsölä died in Helsinki on June 27, 2024 due to a long-term illness. He was 78 years old, born in Äänekoski on March 21, 1946.

Rytsölä got his first touch with the big world in the early 1960s after going to Kansas, USA, as an exchange student. The love for contemporary American literature was left behind.

To graduate after arriving, Rytsölä went to Switzerland to study medicine within the framework of the education agreement between Finland and Switzerland at the time. Preclinical studies were completed at the French-speaking University of Fribourg, and clinical studies at the German-speaking University of Bern. Holiday trips to Finland were often made on Vespa, and other Finnish students became lifelong friends.

Rytsölä graduated as a doctor in the early 1970s and around the same time met a colleague, Elina, at Kotka Central Hospital, with whom she had four children; Jaakon, Antti, Pertu and Leena. The family settled in the capital region.

General medicine Rytsölä graduated as a specialist in 1983. He did his life’s work in various activities of the Helsinki City Health Center, most recently as the chief physician of the Viiskulma health center. In addition to his duties as a municipal doctor, Rytsölä held several positions of trust in the field in the Medical Association and the Municipal Medical Association. He led STM’s regional Omalääkäri experiment 1986–1989. Unfortunately, the positive results did not lead to a more permanent practice.

Rytsölä’s diligence was also enough to create a significant career as a private physician. Jussi, who loved work and freedom of movement, cycled from place to place in the inner city. It was only the corona epidemic that drove him away from behind the reception desk.

Classic music was Jussi’s most important hobby. He and his later wife, Maria, were HKO season ticket holders, the couple made frequent concert trips, and on weekdays Swiss Classic played on the radio in the kitchen of Lönnrotinkatu. On the other hand, Jussi didn’t miss his home region’s Keitele jazz or Sumiainen’s iron wire festivals either. His own instrument was the piano, and the family thinks that music might have become a career for him under different circumstances.

He also loved skiing trips to the familiar alpine landscapes of his student days and sailing, which he enjoyed with his friends for almost 40 years in the beautiful archipelagos of Greece and Croatia. In the sailboat, Jussi and the rest of the crew were generally in a good mood. The wind even carried the boat across the Atlantic once.

In retirement years Jussi went to see the season’s best movies with his children and visited Sirkus Finlandia with his grandchildren every year. There was also enough time for Jyry’s famous basketball team.

The sometimes headstrong but absolutely social Jussia was unusually missed by a wide group of colleagues, friends and loved ones.

Perttu Rytsölä

Seppo Seitsalo

Juha Rytsölä’s son and friend and colleague.