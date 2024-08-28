Obituary | The artist was fascinated by the eternity of ceramics

Professoran artist Heljä Liukko-Sundström died on May 21, 2024 in Helsinki at the age of 86. He was born in Vehmaa on June 15, 1938.

His motto was “feet on the ground and head in the clouds”. It was invented for the public – after all, his feet have not always been on the ground. As a child, Heljä used to sit on the chimney of his home. From there you could observe the world in peace, see a little further.

About a child As an esthetician, Liukko-Sundström was meticulous about her dress until adulthood. As a child, she didn’t want a large checkered apron because “the checks ate her up”. She never actively exercised, “because the jogging bottoms were so ugly”. While doing large ceramic works and paintings, he did climb ladders and swing on walls, in high heels of course. Making ceramics was difficult. It replaced the gym.

The art teacher recommended an artistic career to Liukko-Sundström. When he headed to Helsinki for the entrance exams, the people at home thought he was aiming for a nursing school. He applied elsewhere and graduated from Ateneum in 1962. At the art institute, he got to know e.g. Olli Vasaan, who became an important close friend, colleague and architect of Ateljee Heljä, which graduated in 2005.

Big ones the inspirations were Birger Kaipiainen, Toini Muona and Rut Bryk, who became Liukko-Sundström’s colleagues when he was chosen in 1967 for the ninth floor of the Arabian factory, the most sacred of Arabian artists. The career in the art department turned out to be great. Arabia offered the technical assistance of a large factory, laboratories and experts, an abundance of materials and the freedom to realize oneself.

Heljä was fascinated by the eternity of ceramics. It comes from nature, where it eventually returns. The puddles of casting clay on the factory floor literally cried out to draw on clay – “clay paper” was born. Artistic director Kaj Franck was enthusiastic about the idea. Ceramic graphics with picture narratives was born.

Heljä worked in Arabia until 2021, first in the art department from 1967 to 2003 and as a founding member of the Arabian Art Department Association from 2003 to 2021.

Heljä wanted ordinary people to be able to afford his works. He wanted to bring joy to many homes.

His the spectrum of his works is wide; there are unique works, large sculptures and reliefs, small sculptures, dishes, graphic art, paintings, church windows, perennial flowers, shoe sole paintings, lamps, glass cards, cards, books, rugs, sweaters. The latest large body of work can be seen in Humppila church. It was announced in the spring of 2023.

Joy is a word that was repeated often in Heljä’s speeches. Bringing joy to people was important. In his opinion, life should also be seen as amusing. You also had to know how to laugh at yourself.

Heljä was married to the love of his youth, Kauko Sundström, until Kauko’s death (2016). They had two children, four grandchildren, and Heljä still had time to get to know one of her great-grandchildren as well.

Paula Kokkonen

Sannakaisa Sundström-Pellinen

Heljä Liukko-Sundström’s friend and daughter