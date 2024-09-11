Obituary | The advertising manager was actively involved in art circles

Advertising Manager and an artist Pekka Ryynänen died on July 26, 2024 in Hyvinkää at the age of 92. He was born on April 6, 1932 in Hyvinkää.

Even while attending middle school, Ryynänen participated in correspondence courses at the ABC drawing school. He studied decorative painting at the Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences and graduated in 1956. He also obtained a degree in sales and advertising management in 1961.

Ryynänen spent his working career in the advertising industry, starting as a designer for Ahjo in Hyvinkää and retiring as an advertising manager for Agfa-Gevaert.

The most important thing Ryynänen, however, had visual arts. He was a skilled and sophisticated watercolorist. The views of Kukkiajärvi’s summer location in Pälkäne were landscapes close to him and their summer light inspired him. Winter Lapland and views of my hometown were also important subjects for painting.

Ryynänen collaborated artistically with his friend the sculptor Terho Saki. As a skilled photographer, Ryynänen photographed the future location of the competition sculpture and combined the photos and the sculpture using photomontage. In this way, it was easier for the Competition Council to assess how the sculpture looked in its real environment. He participated in exhibitions since 1957, both in Hyvinkää and nationwide.

Ryynänen was friendly, solved things by discussing and always considered others. He liked to call himself a participant. Peka’s importance in organizational work is shown by the fact that he was an honorary member of both the art support organization Hyvinkää taidekilka and the Artists’ Society. In the artists’ society, he was the chairman in 1969 and a member of the exhibition committee for a long time.

Ryynänen was the chairman of the working group of the Hyvinkää artists’ association’s first extensive summer exhibitions Art 69 and 70. The exhibitions were spread across the urban space of Vörkäälä, and an important exhibition location was Ryynänen’s own home and its courtyard.

Nationwide Ryynänen’s work as a member of the board and exhibition committee of the Finnish Watercolor Art Association was significant. Ryynänen was a board member of the Hyvinkää art school support association for 45 years. He also acted as a political decision-maker when he was a member of the Culture Board in 1966–74 and 1980–84.

Through the Hyvinkää Society, Ryynänen especially helped to make the history of the young municipality known and appreciate the present-day urban structure. An important weekly session, which the artist participated in for 50 years starting in the 1960s, was the nude model drawing group of Hyvinkää artist seniors.

Ryynänen’s family included his wife Irma and three children Liisa, Pekka and Jukka.

Merja Ilola

Pekka Ryynänen’s friend and collaborator