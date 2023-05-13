Obituary | Tauno Kare 1934–2023

A weightlifterconstruction entrepreneur Tauno Kare (formerly Karelberg) died in Helsinki at the age of 88 on May 1, 2023. He was born on August 22, 1934 in Perojoki, rural municipality of Vyborg.

Tauno Kare, known as Tane to his friends, was among the more than 400,000 Finns whose homes remained behind the border. His first evacuee trip started at the age of five. The family returned to Vyborg, but before long they had to leave again when the front line began to approach the city in the final stages of the Continuation War.

The family of five settled in Valkeakoski, where Kare first developed into a skilled gymnast and acrobat. Together with weightlifter Väinö Kaipiainen, he won the Green Branch competition in Kuru. Tane held Väisk up with one hand while Väisk stood on his hands.

Breath made a trip to Europe in the 1950s that gave birth to many stories. In Paris, he joined Bouglione’s circus, where he initially slept in the hay of the harness room. In the wee hours of the morning, a young lion hopped there after learning how to open the latch on the door. You can only imagine how it felt to wake up next to a lion in the morning! After a few months, after taking the final account, Kare joined the alien legion. He returned to his home country just before the troop was sent to Algeria.

Kare started his wrestling career in weightlifting in 1956. By an incredible coincidence, the match was organized in Paris at the same circus where he had previously worked.

Kare represented Finland in a record 43 weightlifting matches. At best, the world record was only five kilograms away. He won six Nordic and nine Finnish championships and finished fifth in the World Championships. He was the first Finn to achieve a combined result of 400 kg.

Pekka Kare, the honorary chairman of the Finnish Weightlifting Association who passed away half a year ago, was Tane’s older brother.

As a construction entrepreneur Kare, who had a long day job, started in construction by driving a truck for Maa ja Kallio Oy in the 1950s. He practically spent his entire working career in Helsinki and had a wide circle of friends who enjoyed the fair guy’s colorful stories.

Last fall, Tane was the guest of honor to watch a monologue about his own life, in which his granddaughter Oona Kare gave a strong performance. The name of the play was prophetically Can you get red wine in heaven.

During his last years, Tane lived in Lauttasaari’s senior housing. The departure took place calmly and beautifully, when daughter Johanna got to hold her father’s hand.

Kalle Virtapohja