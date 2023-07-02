Obituary | Tarja Kröger 1960–2023

Board advisor Tarja Kröger (née Salo) died of a long-term illness on May 12, 2023. He was 63 years old, born in Rauma on September 4, 1960.

Born as the first child in her family, Tarja Kröger was involved in athletics and skiing with her brother. Athletics went well, as evidenced by the B-girls’ TUL championship in the 1500-meter run in 1975. The Raumamere school choir was also important, and Tarja Kröger continued her choir hobby throughout her life.

Interest to labor law was born at the university, where Kröger worked as a researcher and teacher for a few years. Inspired by Professor Kari-Pekka Tiitisen, he continued his studies to become a licentiate in law.

In 1992, Tarja Kröger moved to the labor legislation drafter and later to supervisory positions at the Ministry of Labor and from there to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy. He also held positions of trust, e.g. in the labor court and other institutions.

Tarja Kröger co-authored several works in the field of labor law, which are familiar to almost everyone working in labor law. He participated as a trainer in many stakeholder group events.

Kröger’s contribution as a social influencer and developer of the Finnish labor market is exceptional. He saw how labor legislation must be constantly reformed to respond to changes in the labor market.

His professional skills and also thanks to her university background, it was natural for Tarja Kröger to seek solutions to broad phenomena and changes in working life and the labor market. Solutions were sought calmly, respecting the views of all parties. He knew the workings of the political system, the labor market system and also their pitfalls. With his own contribution, Kröger has been responsible for the fact that many difficult law changes have progressed and the solutions have been sustainable.

Tarja Kröger represented the expertise and commitment of the ministry’s officials in the best possible way. Work was his passion, and the top quality of his work was widely recognized by stakeholders as well. In the minds of his colleagues, he remains a legendarily skilled preparer and a great, empathetic colleague.

From Satakunta in the department, Tarja found her husband in 1980. The family had three sons, for whom Tarja always tried to work for the best. A grandchild brought joy to a family life tinged by a long-term illness.

Lemu’s summer cottage, built with loved ones, was used diligently and was the perfect place to forget the sometimes demanding work tasks. On weekends and vacations, the calm sea in the morning and the rowing boat moving in it with baskets of snacks created unforgettable memories.

At home, Tarja and her husband organized evening parties for friends: a garden table was brought in as an extension of the living room table, so that up to 20 guests could sit around the long table. Music was often featured in the program during evening parties. Work and family gave Tarja strength, but the disease finally got the upper hand.

Erkki Kröger

Come on Ruth

Nico Steiner

The authors are Tarja Kröger’s spouse and colleagues.