Obituary | Skilled carpenter and meticulous craftsman

Musician and an entrepreneur Tapio Turja died at home in Kauhajoki at the age of 98 on June 28, 2024. He was born in Peräseinäjoki on March 9, 1926.

Turja’s peaceful childhood changed in an instant to a world darkened by the winter war. He saw when MPs were transported from Kauhajoki station to secret locations. He joined the military boys and began the men’s work as a receiver of redemption grain.

At night, he listened to jazz from foreign radio stations, which we learned together and wrote into sheet music. During the war years, being caught in secret dances led to punishments. Tapiok also had to collect the confiscated accordion from the man named several times and promise that this was the last time.

In spring 1944 Turja went to war as a volunteer. He trained as a radio electrician but fell ill with an ear infection, which worsened. The ear had to be operated on in the military hospital in Tampere. He no longer ended up at the front.

In a crowded military hospital, in the midst of suffering and death, Turja went around comforting other patients with his accordion.

After recovering, he was again ordered to Riihimäki for service, where he got to know the musicians of the capital region. Gigs at the officer’s club and other events in the surrounding area were enough for the skilled hanurist.

There was work available even for a good radio operator. However, the music and the dance drug released by the arrival of peace took the victory. Turja was able to participate in Finland’s survival story and in the treatment of war wounds.

Familialization made Turja settle down. Playing gigs was replaced by entrepreneurship as an upholsterer. His soft, compassionate, reasonable and good-believing nature, as well as his thoroughly accurate craftsman’s attitude, kept the company’s income low.

The home became a meeting place for different people. Often on Saturdays, the family’s four children organized their own parties at one end of the house and the adults at the other. In the middle of the house, the different generations met harmoniously. There was room for all kinds of opinions and people. Freedom was truly lived.

Civilization was also valued. Tapio encouraged his children and spouse to study, even though he himself had missed it. All culture was valuable, but there were heated discussions about matters of taste.

In his retirement years Tapio and Aira’s spouse traveled bravely and independently using their limited language skills effectively. When his spouse’s illnesses worsened, Tapio became a family caregiver and was happy to bear his responsibility, watching over his spouse even in the last days.

After becoming a widow, Tapio played at dances, parties and care units for the elderly, until the corona pandemic stopped it. Despite the dark world events, the zest for life and curiosity remained until the end.

Tuomo Turja

Son of Tapio Turja.