Silvio Berlusconi led Italy as prime minister for a total of nine years. He is best remembered for his flamboyant style and exuberance. Before his death, he had time to return to the limelight of Italian national politics.

Italian a long-time prime minister who has troubled the country’s politics for decades Silvio Berlusconi is dead, the Italian newspapers say. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 in a hospital in his hometown of Milan.

Berlusconi was admitted to intensive care on Wednesday due to breathing problems. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported the next day that the former prime minister was suffering from leukemia.

Shortly before his death, Berlusconi had returned to the forefront of Italian national politics. In the fall of 2022, he was voted into the Senate as a representative of Monza.

Tensions between Berlusconi and the Italian brothers who won the early autumn elections by Giorgia Meloni have sometimes made government cooperation difficult. Berlusconi has called Italy’s first female prime minister, who leads the right-wing coalition, “patronizing” and “dominant”.

European the public remembers Berlusconi precisely for his language and lifestyle, both of which were, to put it politely, colorful. If you ignore Berlusconi’s political circus, what remains is a legacy that is not flattering.

Italy’s public finances are in tatters, and of the EU countries, only Greece has relatively more public debt. Italy’s problems go back a long way, and Berlusconi bears a significant part of the burden of sin.

Berlusconi was Prime Minister of Italy three times: in 1994‒1995, 2001‒2006 and 2008‒2011. After the last prime minister’s term, the British newspaper The Economist bluntly summed up: “Only Zimbabwe and Haiti’s economic growth was slower than Italy’s in the first decade of the 21st century.”

Berlusconi’s weak economic achievements were contradictory to the extent that it was he who initially announced himself as the savior of Italy’s economy. He himself was a multi-billionaire. In September 2020, the US financial magazine Forbes estimated his family’s fortune to be around 5.5 billion euros, and according to Forbes’ estimate, he was the 308th richest person in the world.

However, there was still much more power than the amount of money suggests. With the power of his media empire, Berlusconi was in the living rooms of all Italians. As prime minister, his power also extended to the public broadcasting company Rai, whose managers he was able to appoint.

Silvio Berlusconi, who had just started as Prime Minister of Italy, shook hands with Pope John Paul II in the hospital where he was recovering from leg surgery in May 1994.

Silvio Berlusconi was born on September 28, 1936 in Milan. His family background was middle class. Father was a bank clerk, mother a housewife.

Berlusconi attended a monastery school run by Salusian monks, where discipline was strict. The quick-witted young man was successful in his studies and eventually ended up studying law. He graduated in 1961.

Lawyers became more than familiar to Berlusconi during his career, but he himself did not become one. Businesses were attracted, first in the construction sector. At the end of the 1960s, Berlusconi, buoyed by the initial success, began to build suburbs and business centers in Milan.

Berlusconi was energetic and creative. It is not known where he got the money for his expanding ventures. There have been suspicions of mafia connections, but no proof.

Berlusconi had no connections to Italy’s traditional powerful families, but he began to establish relationships with influential persons as a freemason. In the same P2 lodge there were, among others, prime ministers in the 1970s and 80s Giulio Andreotti and Bettino Craxi.

in the 1970s Berlusconi went into television business. By the mid-1980s, his holding company Fininvest had already grown into a huge media empire with three national television channels.

Berlusconi’s dealings expanded into many other areas as well. He owned the football club AC Milan for a long time.

Silvio Berlusconi celebrates winning the soccer Champions League with AC Milan players in Athens in May 2007.

However, the most important were the media holdings. Television dominance offered Berlusconi a great springboard into politics. Business was also the reason for moving into politics, at least in part.

“If I don’t go into politics, I will be crucified,” Berlusconi said in the early 1990s.

Scandal after scandal raged in Italy. The entire political system was shaking at the seams. The parties in power at the time fell apart in bribery scandals, and big companies were also in the teeth of investigative judges. Berlusconi would also face charges.

In 1993, Silvio Berlusconi founded his own right-wing party, Forza Italia. The name of the party was preceded by an exclamation mark. In Finnish, it would be something like “Get on, Italy!”

Silvio Berlusconi at the Forza Italia campaign event in November 2013.

Berlusconi was titled Il Cavaliere or The Knight. Il Cavaliere’s journey in the leadership of Italy began in March 1994, when the coalition led by Forza Italia won the parliamentary elections. However, the coalition only stayed together for seven months.

To the delight of his supporters, Berlusconi made a triumphant return in the 2001 elections. They started his longest, five-year term as prime minister. The ragged nature of Italy’s post-war domestic politics is reflected in the fact that such a long, continuous prime ministership was quite exceptional.

The third and last term as prime minister ended after three years in November 2011. Berlusconi’s resignation was triggered by a massive debt crisis. The existence of the entire Eurozone was at stake at the time, and Italy was feared to collapse and take the common currency with it.

A Roman protester wore a Berlusconi mask and presented a poster commenting on his corruption conviction in October 2013.

In 2013, Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud related to the activities of his media group. Because of his old age, Berlusconi managed to do community service, but the Italian parliament banned him from being a member of parliament for six years.

Berlusconi returned to politics when he was elected as a representative to the European Parliament in 2019. From there, he returned to national politics last year.

Berlusconi’s return to national politics would finally make people happy, he justified his candidacy to Rai radio.

Although Silvio Berlusconi’s political achievements remained thin, his influence was staggering. Italian politics revolved around him for two decades, and even after his years as prime minister, he was a right-wing powerhouse whose resurrection was hoped for by supporters and feared by opponents.

Resurrection is a suitable word insofar as Berlusconi did not miss the messianic allusions.

“I am the Jesus Christ of politics”, he stated to his supporters in 2006. He justified the comparison by saying that he is a patient victim who is ready to sacrifice himself for others.

In the same year, Berlusconi also found common ground with the Emperor of France to Napoleon. Berlusconi reflected that only Napoleon had achieved more in politics than his government at the time.

A more relevant point of comparison may be found across the Atlantic. Silvio Berlusconi was Europe’s Donald Trump long before Trump existed as a politician.

Supporters Berlusconi was not tainted by anything in the eyes, and anything was allowed to come out of the mouth. And it came.

For example, in the 2008 election campaign, he greeted his middle-aged female supporters as the “menopause crowd” and urged them to cook for his party’s candidates. Supporters cheered.

Perhaps Berlusconi’s most outrageous rants were related to the Italian and German dictatorships. When Italy held the presidency of the EU in 2003, Prime Minister Berlusconi compared the German MEP to the prisoners of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps.

Italian Fascist Dictator Benito Mussolini according to Berlusconi, “did a good job in many respects”. In the fall of 2004, Berlusconi stated that “Mussolini did not kill anyone but sent people on vacation to isolated areas”.

Berlusconi was not only friendly to late dictators. Among other things, he made friends with the dictator of Libya Muammar Gaddafi with.

the president of Russia Vladimir Putin and Berlusconi had a warm friendship, and the leaders used to go on joint skiing trips and frequently visit each other’s villas.

After Russia launched a full-scale attack in Ukraine, Berlusconi has criticized Prime Minister Melonia, the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky meeting. According to Berlusconi, the war of aggression would never have happened without Zelensky’s use in Donbas.

Silvio Berlusconi didn’t cause a stir with just his words. His private life spawned frequent scandals and lawsuits. Berlusconi was a sexist who talked fat and consciously maintained the image of a macho man.

In the early 2010s, there was a trial in Italy about sex orgies that Berlusconi had organized in his villa. According to the host, it was about “high-class dinners”. In public, the “dinners” came to be known as Bunga Bunga parties.

Berlusconi was accused of buying sex from a 17-year-old pole dancer. The charges were dropped.

In Finland, Berlusconi is remembered for his criticisms of Finnish wooden churches and food culture – or, as he saw it, the lack of it.

In the early years of the 21st century, Finland and Italy fought over who would get the European Union’s new food agency. “Finns don’t even know what prosciutto is,” Berlusconi quipped in 2001.

The Food Agency was finally established in Parma, Italy, which is famous for its air-dried ham. At the agency’s opening ceremony in 2005, Berlusconi told how he fought for Italy by “bringing the skills of Playboy” to the Finnish president Tarja Halonen.

President Tarja Halonen visited Rome hosted by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in September 2010.

However, Halosen did not play a role in the negotiations about the Food Agency, because in Finland EU affairs were part of the prime minister’s remit even then.

Silvio Berlusconi was married twice. Both marriages lasted 20 years.

First wife Carla Dall’Oglio with (1965‒85) he had two children, and Veronica Larion with (1990‒2010) three children.

In the early years of his life, Berlusconi dated women half a century younger than him.