Obituary | Seppo Kaunisto 1941–2023

Professor Seppo Kaunisto died at the age of 82 in Porvoo on October 29, 2023. He was born in Tammela on March 29, 1941.

In the 1950s, the Kaunisto farmhouse, which became independent in Mustiala in 1922, offered meager meals for students. Half a century later, Kaunisto was the initiator of a citizen’s address demanding free secondary education.

The Forssa co-ed high school student applied to the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, whose research focus was on the sustainable utilization of renewable natural resources. After his undergraduate degrees (MH 1966, MMK 1968), Kaunisto completed a Master of Agriculture degree at the University of Florida as a Kellogg Foundation scholarship in 1970.

Beauty realized that a deep understanding of the cycle of substances bound to the place of growth creates the conditions for the promotion of plant production, whether the plant is a tree or corn or the growing medium is mineral or peat soil. The doctoral thesis in Finnish forestry was completed in 1975.

His research career started at the bog research department of the Forest Research Institute, but early on he moved closer to his research targets, i.e. to the Parkano research station. From 1991 until his retirement, he was a professor of bog research.

The focus of the laboratory, greenhouse and field experiments were bog growth sites and the basic improvements they require in an effort to sustainably increase wood production. The concern about the sufficiency of wood raw material was real, and public support from society wanted to be directed as appropriately as possible.

Beauty will be remembered as an expert on peat nutrient management. The nitrogen content of the root layer could be determined in the field based on the degree of earthing. We learned how to recognize potassium deficiency and show the best growth-increasing targets for ash fertilization. Kaunisto participated in the public discussion about forest drainage and made the basics and meaning of this activity interesting and understandable to the general public.

Several university theses were completed under Kaunisto’s guidance. He worked in both national and international organizations in his field. His expertise was used e.g. When planning the subsequent use of bog bottoms in Ireland.

Blacksmith met Leena in the Pohjalainen department. The language teacher found a job in Parkano, and 58 years together was enough. The daughters, Petra and Noora, and their families have always been important to them.

Sepo’s hobbies were diverse: small-scale farming in Kyrösjärvi’s Kovelahti, renovating an old wooden house into a retirement home in the heart of Porvoo, music and hunting. But he never lost sight of ducks, because “it is monogamous all its life”.

Eero Paavilainen

Juhani Päivänen

The authors are friends and colleagues of Seppo Kaunisto.