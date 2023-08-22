Obituary | Riitta Saastamoinen 1940–2023

of political science candidate Riitta Saastamoinen died on July 10, 2023 in Kuopio. He was 83 years old, born in Kuopio on February 10, 1940.

Saastamoinen was born as the first child of an entrepreneurial family. He was able to grow up and become an adult in an atmosphere that values ​​hard work, creativity and internationality. Father Yrjö urged Riitta to go to Germany as an exchange student at a time when it was still quite rare. Internationalism was rooted in Riitta Saastamoinen already in her childhood family.

Saastomainen’s life was rich in many ways. He had time to see the world, he lived bravely, inspiringly, openly and like a researcher, with his attitude towards the environment and society. He often thought about things from the point of view of whether they are right.

Social impact was close to Saastamoinen’s heart. He was a Member of Parliament for the coalition from 1987 to 1995. As a humane politician, he was respected by voters and colleagues, and he really felt the work of a member of parliament as his own. He often fondly remembered his colleagues, his experiences and his duties as a politician.

Culture was comprehensively present in Riita’s life. He did versatile work for the sake of culture as the executive director of Maakuntakirjilaijat ry, in Kuopio’s Kalevalain women, on the board of Kuopio tansii ja soi and in many other roles. Riitta loved books that she and her husband Jukka read aloud to each other even before audio books.

After working as an MP, Riitta lived with her husband Juka in Saudi Arabia and Norway. Two books were born from these experiences, in which he describes his own and his family’s experiences with beautiful respect and cultivating humor. In addition to the observation of culture, the books have plenty of descriptions of various natural wonders and their beauty.

Riitta was a politician, cultural influencer, woman of the world, adventurer, but above all she was a spouse, mother, grandmother, friend. And in all these roles, he was genuine, heartfelt, encouraging, open-minded, sharp thinker, strong-willed and unifying force. At Riita and Juka’s big table, loved ones and friends could spend memorable and happy moments.

Riitta lived strongly and fully until the end. His close circle includes his spouse Jukka, four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Silja Hyvärinen

The author is a close friend of Riitta Saastamoinen.