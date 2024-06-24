Obituary | Researcher of political history

Research Director, doctor of political science and docent Juhani Mylly died in Kaarina on June 8, 2024 at the age of 81. He was born in Oulu on July 22, 1942.

Because of his difficult home conditions, Mylly was raised by three women, his mother and two aunts. Mylly was into sports and played the piano. The musical hobby led the musical teenager to gig in the Dixie Boys band. Mylly played on the legendary 1965 RUK course 118 together with the future Kivikasvo at the course party. Playing in bands continued in Turku, where Mylly found his future wife during his student life, with whom he had four children.

Political in history studies, professor Juhani Paasivirta’s support was a decisive factor in Mylly ending up in a career as a researcher. Mylly developed the concept of broad security policy and the interaction of foreign and domestic policy as a theoretical framework for research in a small group of researchers called the Turku School.

As a researcher, Mylly profiled himself as an expert on the Finnish party system, security policy thinking, Finnish political culture and the national mission of historical research. His studies on the Maalaisliitto are among the classics of Finnish party history. He also made a significant contribution to Finnish historical research as a writer of method guides, a teacher and supervisor of dissertations and theses.

As a teacher The mill was top notch. This was manifested in deep expertise and calm reliability that gives space to others. Mylly gave room for thinking and different opinions, although he always had his own. In the discussions, you could be prepared for the fact that Mylly’s response speech was always an unhurried new mini-presentation. The student or supervisee always knew that Mylly respected his interlocutor and appreciated the other’s familiarity with the subject being discussed.

Mylly served as the first director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku in 2002–2007. He had a key influence on the fact that the University of Turku’s Department of Political History was able to implement the parliament’s centenary project. As editor-in-chief of a 12-volume book series, he gave a real master example of shepherding a large group of writers and staying on schedule.

At length It was to Mylly’s credit that a separate Parliamentary Research Center was established in 2002 to coordinate the massive project, and that funding was arranged for the center, with the help of which other research projects were also launched. Under his guidance, the center grew an enthusiastic group of young researchers who produced excellent dissertations and grew to become leaders in their field.

Tuomas Mylly

Markku Jokisipilä

Timo Soikkanen

Juhani Mylly’s son and colleagues