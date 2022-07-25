Obituary | Reino Paasilinna 1939–2022

Councilor of State Reino Paasilinna died on July 21, 2022 in Helsinki at the age of 82. The cause of death was Parkinson’s disease. He was born on December 5, 1939 on a trawler in the Arctic Ocean when the family was evacuated from Petsamo during the winter war.

The Paasilinnas lived on a small farm in the suburbs of Tervola in Lapland. In harsh conditions, the children grew up working hard, but also read a lot. An extraordinary set of siblings grew up: Erno, Arto and Mauri became famous writers, Salme an actor, Sirpa an artist, Reino a self-willed politician.

Studying on his own, Reino Paasilinna passed his secondary school exams, and in time he went on to earn a master’s and a doctorate in social science (1995).

Significant work phase in the 1960s was Paasilinna’s own special edition at Yleisradio piloted by Eino S. Revo. Paasilinna’s TV documentaries The matter of insurance is a matter of the heart and Get souls fluffing up the insurance industry and traffic deaths without blurting out. The style was scathingly critical and analytical, and the author became a celebrity. His satirical TV program about the liturgies of Eastern politics, Repo, was shelved in 1967.

In the 1970s, Paasilinna made for Yle Citizen’s information base – series, a program that is highly appreciated by the viewers.

Paasilinn a career as a diplomat was also angular. As a press adviser in Moscow, he continued to speak directly, infuriating the head of the embassy, ​​but also made at that time rare contacts along the hermetic Soviet society. He knew how to approach and be approachable. The Washington years 1978–1982 went a little more leisurely.

Paasilinna entered the parliament in 1983. He gathered big votes for the Dems, still proving to be difficult for the Sdp. He was more loyal to the issues he promoted than to the regent’s party, and was on the left side of the Sdp. Schisms broke out.

When In 1989, Yleisradio applied for a general manager, Paasilinna, a member of the supervisory board, was elected. The interests converged: the ex-journalist was attracted by program politics, and the Sdp got the bully piece on the sidelines.

However, the CEO remained detached from program matters, there was friction and frustration. After the TV channel reform, the black man was played for Paasilinna, and he was ousted in 1994.

Paasilinna made a comeback to Arkadianmäki in 1995. The heaviest time as a politician was the years 1996–2009. Thanks to his high level of support – more than 64,000 votes in 2004 – he was able to take care of long-term projects in Brussels, such as telecommunications pricing. Today, cheap prices are commonplace.

Paasilinna was the coordinator of the European Dems in the parliament’s industry, research and energy committee and served as the vice-chairman of the EU delegation to Russia.

Raven’s cottage too the boy skyrocketed through Finnish society to the top places on our continent. He was driven by a strong sense of justice and a will to civilize, he had a quick wit, and above all, an attitude that didn’t look down on anyone. And a pinch of populism was not entirely foreign.

Reino Paasilinna’s marriage to his wife Anja continued for more than half a century. They had three daughters and five grandchildren.

Brother Pekka Leppänen