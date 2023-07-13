Obituary | Reijo Norio 1934–2023

Professor Reijo Norio died on June 6, 2023 in Espoo. He was 89 years old, born in Raahe on January 6, 1934.

Norio graduated as a doctor from the University of Helsinki in 1960 and received his doctorate in 1966. The subject of his dissertation was kidney disease in newborns, congenital nephrosis. By studying the families and genealogies of the patients, he understood that the disease is inherited in a hidden way and found that the mutation that causes the disease is enriched in certain regions of Finland. In this way, the basis for the concept of Finnish disease heritage was formed, in which he often played an important role in describing the approximately forty diseases included.

Dissertation work and a few years of working as a pediatrician at Rinnekodi with intellectual disabilities made Norio interested in medical genetics. On his initiative, Väestöliitto founded Finland’s first heredity doctor in 1971. In this role, Norio created Väestöliitto’s heredity clinic. He had a strong influence on the establishment of the Finnish Association of Medical Genetics and on the fact that hereditary medicine became a separate medical specialty.

In the early years of genetic medicine, diagnoses were not made with genetic tests, but were concluded based on the patient’s symptom picture. As a clinician who carefully listens and observes his patients, Norio was able to identify disease rarities. He published about a hundred scientific articles, supervised dissertations and gave numerous lectures to doctors, nurses and various patient associations.

He collected observations and experiences during his career The genes of the Finnish maiden – into a popular book, which was awarded the science book of the year award in 2000. Norio received the title of professor in 1989 and the Pohjola companies medicine award in 1994.

Crazy also made a significant career in the field of music. He studied choir conducting at Klemetti-Opisto in addition to his medical studies and worked e.g. As director of Academic Singing in Helsinki 1966–1974. He translated more than thirty choral works into Finnish, the most significant being Bach Matthew Passion and Handel Messiah oratorio. An album was released in 1974 Matthew Passion in Finnish and the 1985 book In the footsteps of the Master of the Matthew Passion.

Norio also used his talents as a musician to stimulate medical work. Many joyous adventures, such as the medical opera, have remained in my memory In Puoskari’s garden, joint songs waking up the slumbering lecture audience, bottle orchestras and “Mendel’s Largo”. Norio also worked for many years as a music columnist for the magazine Lääkäri ja vearaaika.

Reijo Norio was a multi-talented person, a pioneering researcher and a warm-hearted doctor and friend. We remember him fondly!

Helena Kääriäinen

Riitta Salonen-Kajander

Jaakko Family room

The authors are colleagues of Reijo Norio.