Obituary | Rauno Ruuhijärvi 1930–2022

Professor Rauno Ruuhijärvi died of rapidly advancing cancer at his home in Vantaa on June 18, 2022. He was 91 years old, born in Hankasalmi on September 4, 1930.

Ruuhijärvi spent his childhood and youth in Kauhava. The open landscapes of Ostrobothnia, camping with friends and the summer spent in Lapland as a high school student gave birth to an interest and love for nature.

Ruuhijärvi began studying natural sciences at the University of Helsinki in 1951. Botany was chosen as his main subject and the subject of his dissertation was the vegetation and regional distribution of the bogs of Northern Finland. The ideas of the dissertation and the awareness of the endangered nature of marshes finally ripened in the great wilderness of Sompio, where he led the nature surveys of the Loka basin area in the summers of 1958–1960.

The marriage with classmate Liisa Tenhusen was concluded in 1956, and three sons were born to the family between 1958 and 1965. The house was built in Korso in 1964.

Ruuhijärvi taught plant ecology as an assistant professor at the University of Helsinki since 1963. The field courses were held at the Lammi biological station, of which he was the supervisor for more than 30 years. The trips to Lapland and Northern Norway that he took were also memorable.

Ruuhijärvi led water, swamp and forest ecology research projects and supervised dozens of doctoral theses and theses. He began teaching nature and environmental protection at university and served as the first chairman of the Academy of Finland’s Environmental Science Committee from 1986 to 1989.

The protection of wetlands threatened by drainage was started in the 1960s, first by organizations and later by working groups of ministries. Ruuhijärvi acted as a leader and expert in these, and the work led to the approval of the basic bog protection program in 1982.

Ruuhijärvi served as chairman of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association from 1978 to 1990. In those years, one of the union’s goals was the establishment of the Ministry of the Environment and many new national parks. The pacification of Koilliskaira as the Urho Kekkonen National Park, the rapids protection law and the saving of the Vuotos marshes from the reservoir project are also victories of nature conservation that Ruuhijärvi has had a central influence on.

Nature conservation work also continued during his retirement days in the forest and bog protection groups of the Finnish Environment Institute and the Finnish-Russian nature conservation working group. His last publications this year dealt with the ecological condition of the palsa plains of Tunturi-Lap and the birch beds of the aapasuo area.

Ruuhijärvi was fond of photography, loved literature and knew the classics of poetry and visual arts. He retained his brilliant memory and ability to debate and argue until the end. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were dear to Rauno. They were able to enjoy Papa’s warm embrace, stories and sweets from the candy cabinet both at the Padasjoki cabin and in Korso.

Ruuhijärvi was one of the most respected Finnish natural scientists. Decades of versatile and skillful life’s work for the benefit of Finnish nature is the most impressive of our time.

In 2020, the city of Vantaa established a more than 50-hectare nature reserve in Korso and named it the Rauno and Liisa Ruuhijärvi forest.

Jukka Ruuhijärvi

Pekka Salminen

Harri Vasander

The authors are Rauno Ruuhijärvi’s son and students, friends and colleagues.