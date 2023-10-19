Obituary | Rauno Rinta-Jouppi 1931–2023

Financial adviseran entrepreneur Rauno Rinta-Jouppi died in Vaasa city hospital on September 27, 2023. He was 91 years old, born in Vähäsäkyrö on November 23, 1931. The relatives who accompanied his father, pope and brother knew that the deceased was satisfied with his fast-paced life.

Homestead At the time of my father, Toivo Rinta-Joup, Tervajoe in Vähänkyrö was quite a center of agricultural trade. Raunok also had time to sell hay, horses, piglets and other things, until father brought an old truck to the yard in the early 1950s. It was sold immediately, and soon the yard was full of cars and Rinta-Jouppi was a prominent seller of used cars in the entire province.

The real growth of the car trade started in the early 1960s. Toivo Rinta-Jouppi died, but the boys, Rauno and Reijo, decided to keep up the pace. In the joint open company, Rauno’s territory became Tervajoki, Reijon Vaasa.

The deal went through, the first brand dealerships came, and in 1972 big news for the entire automotive industry: Rinta-Joup’s car dealership got a Toyota dealership. Terjoje became a famous car village.

Keep it eyes open, was one of father Toivo’s instructions. Don’t stay will lie down, was another. Under his father’s teachings, Rauno Rinta-Joupi became a full-blooded professional from a public school background.

He knew how to be with people quite naturally. Rauno Rinta-Joupi didn’t like the open jacket style, which was considered to be from Pohland. He approached people calmly, kindly and with interest. Of course, when the going got tough, the tone got tougher, but even then, seeking reconciliation. Had to move on quickly!

Same the style also applied to the staff. Rauno dared to trust and give space. While washing people, he asked and looked, and at the end he could say: “Just get in line!” Rinta-Jouppi, especially in Tervajoe, has been an important employer for decades. There, many villagers have had the opportunity of a lifetime to learn and get ahead. Moni enjoyed the house for decades.

Nobody should be fooled, emphasized Rauno. After all, he was happy when his sons Jarmo and Ari wanted to continue in the industry and have succeeded in doing so.

That too Rauno-pappa was happy that five of the six grandchildren are working in the family’s companies, some already in management positions – without being patsied. There are already five great-grandchildren.

His wife Auli (née Heikkilä) also had time to rejoice in all of this, with whom a harmonious life together lasted more than six decades, until Auli’s death.

A peaceful home life, joint automotive trips, skiing trips with his sisters, Lions activities and trotting horses when he was younger brought Rauno a counterweight to work.

Anna-Liisa Lilius

The author is the author of the history book of Rinta-Joupi auto shop.