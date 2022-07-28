Obituary | Ralf Långbacka was the father of the Finnish theater revolution, who did not want to inflate theater coffers but to make intellectual art

In his career, Ralf Långbacka fought against stagnation and mastered sharp social debate.

Academician, director and theater manager Ralf Långbacka died of prolonged pneumonia on July 27, 2022 in Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki. He was born in Närpiö on November 20, 1932 and was 89 years old when he died.

“Father had a very peaceful death, thanks to Meilahti’s brilliant and respectful staff,” says his daughter Nina Wilenius.

During his career, Långbacka led the Swedish Theater of Turku, Turku City Theater and Helsinki City Theater and directed around the world. He also worked as a professor of theater studies at Åbo Akademi.

Ralf Långbacka was and is an icon who believed in humanity, change and, at times, world healing. He fought stagnation and was fond of quoting Bertolt Brecht a little story:

Mr. K is greeted on the street by a man he hadn’t met in a while.

“You haven’t changed at all,” praises the visitor.

“Oh no,” says Mr. K and turns pale.

Långbacka was the driving force behind the new Finnish and Nordic theater, breaking away from its veiled realism and powerfully creating its own skin. He was a fiery fighter and researcher, animator and teacher of dialectical Brechtian expression. He was a leafy part of the rebellion of the European theater and at home, being able to create art at the core of critical social thinking, where man was part of a larger process.

He studied Swedish and literature at Åbo Akademi, but discovered that theater was his calling. At one point he was the director of the Åbo Svenska Teatern 1960–63, a director at the National Theatre, the artistic director of the Svenska Teatern and management positions also at the Turku City Theater and later at the Helsinki City Theater. He directed in Gothenburg, Stockholm and Norway, Denmark, Germany, Russia and finally on all continents.

Opera was his great love. Långbacka shook its dead forms in his direction of almost all the great classical operas. They became magnets for the National Opera and Savonlinna.

Significant the turning point for his career and for Finnish theater as a whole was studying Bertolt Brecht’s theories and their creation processes at the skull place at the Berliner Ensemble in Berlin. Later, Långbacka also received invitations to visit theaters in Berlin, as well as attention, appreciation and an important position in German theater and cultural life. He was invited to become a member of the Academy of Arts of the GDR in 1980. In Finland, he was appointed an artist professor.

Långbacka was a unique pedagogue who trained new theater generations in Finland, Sweden and different continents. Politically uncommitted, Långbacka dominated the sharp social debate, because he was afraid of nothing and no one – not even himself.

He was a great humanist and artist who did not succumb to the herd spirit spreading mediocre ideas and insidious misconceptions.

“Ralf was stubborn, so stubborn,” says someone who played many strong roles under his direction Esko Salminen. “But then stubbornness was a necessary quality,” he continues.

Salminen’s career included Långbackan Danton, van Gogh, Peer Gynt and Cherry Park I stopped.

Salminen remembers Långbacka as a director who “with his logical handling peeled people and helped to see their innermost being”. “You can’t get those anymore.”

As a director, he was also responsible for his actors. “When we did van GoghI lived with him,” says Salminen, who is said to have lived his role with such ferocity that colleagues sometimes feared that he would receive Vincent van Gogh alias Esko Salminen’s ear.

Ralf Långbacka and his dog at home in Kulosaari in 1981.

European the rituals of purification that emerged everywhere in the theater, the struggle by Peter Brook against the “deadly theater” he named, also landed in Finland. Together with the director Kalle Holmbergin and his credited actors such as Esko Salminen, Vesa-Matti Loirin, Heikki Kinnusen and Juha Mujeen with Långbacka for years developed the theses of the “Artistic Theatre” and listed the conditions necessary for the creation of living art.

According to Långbacka, artistically aimless and shabby theater factories, money-hungry but useless theater institutions and the general “national theater disease” that plagued Europe had to be put aside. Instead, he envisioned ensemble theaters that would have a common goal and passion to depict the changing world and people in it. Does theater change people? Yes, if given an intellectual chance.

Långbacka thought that theater is not made to inflate the box office, but to collect the contributions of individual actors and the entire collective to create ambitious art.

The purpose was to make art that puts social and political reality in new contexts. He thought that theater evokes emotions, thoughts, visions and experiences in a Brookian way. “Theatre is a process created by people for people,” Långbacka wrote.

In the 1960s and 70s, he traveled around Europe looking Dario Fota, Take BrahmiMilan’s Teatro Piccolo and Prague Otomar Krejča. Långbacka brought up Yuri Lyubimov The Taganka Theater, which continued the subversion of the Russian avant-garde theater of the 1920s. He also followed by Peter Stein the rise of the Berlin theater to the top of Europe.

Ralf Långbacka was Finland’s most internationally mobile information bank, which accelerated our multidirectional internationalization from the 1960s.

The theories were tested in practice at Turku City Theatre, where Långbacka and Holmberg built their base for the years 1971–77, Långbacka as artistic director and Holmberg as main director. They created fierce theater wars, which even censorship was needed to curb. Jussi Kylätaskun written by Runar and Kyllikki didn’t suit Turku’s decision-makers.

Kalle Holmberg (left) and Ralf Långbacka started in 1971 as managers of the Turku City Theatre. The six-year period was called the “Season of the Eagles”.

But all of a sudden Turku, Finland had become a mecca of theater art, where people flocked not only from all over Finland but also from all over the world, with the attractions directed by Holmberg Seven brothers and Shakespeare’s, for example King Lear or directed by Ralf Långbacka by Ernst Bruun Olsen Van Gogh and the postman Esko Salminen in the title role.

In Turku, Långbacka also made perhaps the most brilliant direction of his career, Brecht Life of Galileo. The main role was unforgettable Kapo Manto. The play, which reflects on the ethics of science, had long preoccupied Långbacka, who asked in his sharp interpretation whether Galileo a hero or even a traitor in submitting to the demands of the Vatican. Galilei feared the Inquisition so openly that he canceled the presentation scientifically proven theories about the movements and shape of the Earth. European science froze for years and humanity was in crisis.

What kind of Galileo’s Brecht would write today, Långbacka asked in 1973. We could – and should – ask the same question now, but when there is no Långbacka.

Långbacka was a full-blooded sailor. Both at sea and on land, he knew how to rise from the crest of a wave to the next without sinking or being caught in the eye of a storm. He took care of the working conditions of the violently shaken Turku City Theater, partly sacrificing his own artistic opportunities for the organization.

Turku’s “Season of the Eagles” took its biggest wing by far on the major stages of Europe. Turku City Theater acted with Långbacka’s contribution to the world map of Finnish theater. The Pro Finlandia medal awarded to him met the right place and person: for Finland.