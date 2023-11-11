Obituary | Raimo Pohjola 1942–2023

Archivist emeritus Raimo Pohjola died of a serious illness on October 9, 2023 in Helsinki. He was 81 years old, born in Huittinis on September 21, 1942.

Pohjola was a passionate archivist whose contribution to the development of the archives was central from the 1970s until the turn of the 2010s. He was an inspiring performer and an excellent role model. He supported and encouraged, listened and heard. His strategic views were clear and boldly forward-looking.

North matriculated in 1961 from Turku Lyceum and graduated six years later with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Turku, majoring in history. After graduation, Pohjola worked at the Department of History as an assistant and lecturer.

Under the influence of his academic teacher Professor Vilho Niitemaa, he joined Baltic history enthusiasts. While still a pensioner, Pohjola wrote a study on the early stages of the Estonian archives without having time to finalize his dissertation.

Pohjola started at the State Archives in February 1972 as a researcher. A provincial archive was established in Joensuu in 1974 at the initiative of Heikki Kirkinen, a professor at the University of Humanities at the time. The goal was in accordance with the time, i.e. the promotion of local historical research. Pohjola moved to Joensuu to organize the new unit’s operations and stakeholder relations. From Joensuu, he returned to the National Archives in 1985.

North was fluent in languages, internationally networked and encouraged others to be international. In 1997, he was appointed archivist, a position he held until his retirement in 2007.

At the beginning of the 21st century, the Archives took its first determined steps in the development of digital document management and archiving. The idea of ​​electronic archiving then began to gain a foothold in Finland as well. Pohjola led the first phase of the archival institution’s digitization.

In addition to Nordic cooperation, Pohjola was particularly interested in the Baltic countries, especially Estonia. In many ways, he promoted the modernization of Estonia’s archives during the new phase of independence in the 1990s, for which he was awarded the Order of the Cross of Mary IV Class IV in 2004.

Raimo had a musical and cheerful nature.

He had a good time with his family, which included his wife Marja, later head of the National Archives unit, and two children and four grandchildren.

Päivi Happonen

Kari Tarkiainen

Priit Pirsko

The authors are colleagues and collaborators of Raimo Pohjola.