Obituary | Raimo Pitkänen 1947–2023

Social counsellor Raimo Juhani Pitkänen died on October 25, 2023 in Kuopio. He was 76 years old, born in Siilinjärvi on March 14, 1947.

The sisters took care of their brother, the youngest in the family, when Aino’s mother died of the Asian flu when Raimo was 10 years old. Father Tauno, on the other hand, died in Kauniala War Wounded Hospital after his son turned 15. Sisters were very important to Raimo throughout his life.

Long graduated as a deacon from Raudaskylä Christian College in 1971. There he also met his wife Irma. The family’s life was overshadowed by Irma’s illness with MS in the early 1970s. Running the affairs of people with MS became an important part of Pitkänen’s life. He was active in the federal board of the Finnish MS Association in the years 1984–2008, as chairman of the board of the Masku Neurological Rehabilitation Center 2000–2009, and in the board of the Finnish MS Foundation as a deputy member 1995–2023.

Already during his studies, Pitkänen got his first contact with the A-klinikka foundation, where he started his working career. From 1975, he worked at the A-clinic foundation as a social therapist, leading social therapist and director of the Mikkeli A-clinic, from which he retired in 2012.

Pitkänen was a carrier of the humane values ​​of the A-clinic foundation and a professional high-level operator. He valued training and development work, in both of which he acted as a national expert. He was a supporter of multi-faceted cooperation in the sometimes quite tense drug addiction work. He left a deep, positive mark on the A-clinic Foundation and the entire Finnish work on substance abuse.

Raimo an attitude in which every person was valuable was transmitted throughout life. He believed in the good of people and was always ready to help. For years, Raimo and Irma also worked as a support family at a youth support home in Mikkeli, helping several young people get off to a good start in life.

For his own children, Raimo offered a safe childhood, where the father was gently present, encouraging and supporting. She drove her daughter to hobbies and braided her hair on school mornings. He also loved nature. The heart of a Lapland visitor longed to go to the lake to fish and bask in the warmth of the pools.

In 2012, Raimo was awarded the title of social advisor for his long and impressive work in substance abuse treatment and active organization work. Even after his working career, Raimo worked in several positions of trust and as a volunteer in various organizations.

Raimo died of heart surgery. He went into the operation with a calm mind, stating that it will happen as it has been decided on a higher level.

Riika Sipilä

Veera Oak rose

Harri Tammiruusu

The authors are Raimo Pitkänen’s daughters and son-in-law.