Obituary | Raimo Lappalainen 1935–2022

of Commerce master and tennis player Raimo Lappalainen died at the age of 87 from a serious illness on December 22, 2022 in Helsinki. He was born in Lappeenranta on July 4, 1935.

Lappalainen graduated with a master’s degree in economics from the Helsinki School of Economics in 1966. After that, Kansallis-Osake-Pankki was Lappalainen’s employer for more than a quarter of a century, where he worked, among other things, as an expert in financing and liquidity.

Lapp already as a child discovered a sport that started from ice ball. However, his most beloved sport was found in tennis, which he played regularly for more than 70 years, until the end of his life. He managed to win 73 senior tennis championship medals in both singles and doubles. He won the Finnish doubles championship in different age groups seven times and the veterans’ singles Finnish championship in 1995.

Lappalainen was also active in sports organizations. He was an honorary member of HVS-Tennis. The membership lasted 60 years, of which Lappalainen served on the board of the club for 24 years. He also served on the board of the Finnish Senior Tennis Association. In addition, he used his expertise as an economist for the Finnish Tennis Federation and the Helsinki Tennis Stadium as a long-term auditor.

Lappalainen was awarded for his long tennis career with the Cross of Merit for Finnish Sports Culture and Sports and the Golden Medal of Merit of the Finnish Tennis Association.

Tennis buddies described Raimo as warm-hearted, fair and honest. On the playing fields, a fighting gentleman emerged from him: unyielding, but fair. He was always willing to lend a hand to help with problems, big or small. He had a good sense of humor and a twinkle in his eye. In addition, Raimo was musical and a big fan of jazz, who also delighted his teammates with his songs. The family cat was named Misty after Erroll Garner’s song.

Raimo’s roots were several generations ago in Lappeenranta, where the family cabin built by his father, important to Raimo, was located. Taking care of the cottage, he spent the summers on the shores of Saimaa. There he also sang one of his favorite songs, Junnu Vainio Old boys with mustaches.

Although tennis was passion, one thing came before it: family. The great love of Raimo’s life was the artist Ulla, with whom he shared a happy union of more than 60 years. Bohemian Ulla and systematic Raimo were opposites who in love complemented each other as one. They had three children and six grandchildren, for whom Raimo was always present.

Raimo was a warm-hearted father and grandfather who was ready to do anything for the sake of his family. Surrounded by his family, Raimo was also able to leave this life, with his favorite songs playing in the background.

Julia Sangervo

The author is the grandchild of Raimo Lappalainen.