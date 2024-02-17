Obituary | Raimo Eskola 1949–2024

Coach and a former pole vaulter Raimo Eskola died of a long illness in Tampere on January 30, 2024. He was 74 years old, born in Lempäälä on May 14, 1949.

Eskola was a respected athletics coach in Finland. Among the young Finnish pole vaulters, he was raising Jere Bergius and Urho Kujanpää to the top. He was also preparing the national development plan for pole vaulting and ran pole vaulting schools for young people in Tampere.

In the pole vault Eskola belonged to the so-called five-meter club. In his competition career, Eskola exceeded 525 centimeters in 1976. At the Kaleva Games of the same year, he jumped 520, which was enough for the SC bronze medal. He is still in 65th place in Finland's all-time pole vaulting statistics.

In athletics, Eskola saw the ups and downs of the sport. In recent years, he contributed to the Finnish Seivästalli ry, which he founded together with Rauno Pusa and Jukka Rimpiläinen in 2013.

Seivästalli annually nominates new members to the Finnish pole vaulting Hall of Fame, which Eskola got the idea for from his years in America. Eskola got into the honorary club he founded himself in 2023 and was ready to continue until the end on the board of Seivästall.

In the year 1976 Eskola applied to study in the United States, at California State University. He spent the winters in the warmth of California and played sports in the summers in Finland.

In his youth, Eskola had trouble getting suitable wings. Based on that, a business idea was born in California to import fins and rails to Finland. Eskola got another pole vaulter, Tapani Haapakoski, as a business partner. In 1979, the duo founded Raita Sport oy.

According to Haapakoski, Eskola was a visionary who had the ability to develop the company in appropriate steps.

Eskola, who studied economics, became the company's CEO, and he returned to Finland in 1984. In a few years, the company grew into a market leader as a supplier of athletics field equipment and indoor sports equipment and equipment.

Raita Sport became the global market leader in the 1990s, when it started supplying ice hockey safety troughs. The company's rinks have been used in numerous Olympic Games and World Hockey Championships.

As a board professional, Eskola worked in various companies and was a business angel investing his time and money in young growth companies.

Finnish Eskola had a critical approach to elite sports. In his opinion, the distribution of money in sports was plagued by mammoth disease. Too much money is still spent on structures, not on the field where it belongs.

He saw a lot of overlap in the structures and system of sports. For sports, he needed posture and concreteness for sports management.

“The goal setting must be crystal clear. The product of each sports federation is an internationally successful Finnish top athlete. It's a core business. Spectators, sponsors, publicity and visibility will follow when the product is in order,” said Eskola of HS in an interview in August 2020.

“When Rami opened his mouth, others had to listen”, remembers Rauno Pusa, the competition partner of his youth and the former chairman of Seivästall.

Eskola considered coaching more as a hobby than a job. Young people who practice pole vaulting at Lempäälä's Hakkari field received coaching tips from Konkar without compensation.

Eskola had no children of his own, but it was important for him to hear in his last moments that Mervi's wife's grandchild was giving birth to her first child at the same time.

Ari Pusa