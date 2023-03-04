Obituary | Pirkko Koskiniemi 1945–2022

Neuropsychologist Pirkko Koskiniemi died on November 1, 2022 in Helsinki at the age of 77. He was born on February 26, 1945 in Laihia.

After high school, Koskiniemi went to study psychology at the University of Turku. Working life first took him to Joensuu and from there to Kajaani. Koskiniemi initially worked as a career choice psychologist until he became interested in psychotherapy.

From Kajaani, he moved to Kokkola, where he lived for 25 years. While working at the psychiatry outpatient clinic of Central Ostrobothnia Hospital, he obtained a psychotherapist degree. Later, he moved to the neurology outpatient clinic and trained as a neuropsychologist at the University of Helsinki. Koskiniemi did a licentiate thesis on the first symptoms of incipient dementia.

He worked as a leading psychologist in Central Ostrobothnia until he moved to Helsinki in 1998. His last position was as a neuropsychologist at the Rehabilitation Foundation, where he was until he was 66 years old. After that, he still held a private reception.

In the year 2017 Koskiniemi fell ill with cancer. He had always exercised, and thanks to his good basic condition, he lived a good, active life for many more years.

Koskiniemi took his illness calmly. It was certainly influenced by his strong Christian faith. He also volunteered in Pitäjänmäki parish. Pirko had a need to help other people. He had a wide circle of friends, and he continued to listen to his friends’ concerns even when his own strength began to weaken. Friends were an important support for him during his illness.

Classic music was Pirko’s favorite pastime. Even last fall, he bought a season ticket for concerts at the Helsinki Music Hall. Moving in nature was an important part of his life. Pirkko was a passionate Lapland visitor. For decades, he went on ski hikes and snow trips and also served on the board of Suomen Latu.

Unfortunately, the corona pandemic imposed restrictions, and last spring a group of friends chose Kalajoki as their ski trip destination. Pirkko often returned to his home region in Ostrobothnia. He spent Midsummer in the Vaasa archipelago and Christmas at the family’s farmhouse in Laihia.

Pirkko maintained his bright attitude towards life until the end. He was grateful that he had been able to live an interesting and eventful life.

Marja Koskiniemi

Markku Koskiniemi

The authors are Pirkko Koskiniemi’s siblings.