Obituary | Pirjo Väkäva 1940–2023

Decorator Pirjo Väkäva died on January 12, 2023 in Joensuu after a short illness. He was 82 years old, born in Lappeenranta on November 14, 1940.

The early years were marked by tragedy. When Pirjo was 12 years old, the family’s mother died of gallstone surgery and father Lauri was left alone with ten children.

Although the family sometimes had a municipal housekeeper, Pirjo also took responsibility for his siblings and housekeeping. In 1957, Apu-lehti made a story about the family Home without mother, where Pirjo was described as a “little mother”. At that time, the Väkevs lived in a “large family house”, a two-room apartment with a kitchen.

Pirjo Väkäva was fond of drawing and dreamed of working as an interior architect. On the first attempt, he got into the Department of Interior Design at the Institute of Applied Arts. After graduation, Väkevä worked in Timo Penttilä’s architectural office and was involved in designing the interior of the Helsinki City Theater (1967).

When the marriage with her student boyfriend ended, Väkäva moved to London. The fluent and hard-working designer got into good design offices and worked, for example, at Robin Moore Ede Studio.

Väkäva designed the offices of listed companies as well as the apartments of parliament representatives. Film star Dustin Hoffman and Queen singer Freddie Mercury, whom Väkevä described as an exceptionally pleasant customer, also resorted to his services.

in London Väkeva met Michael Spens, who was an architect and editor-in-chief of the art magazine Studio International. They started dating and moved into a shared flat by the Thames. The couple traveled a lot and moved in cultural circles.

The relationship ended in the late 1980s, and Väkevä decided to return to Finland. He started working in his brother-in-law’s interior design office, Studio Euro. Value apartments in London were replaced by the restaurant interiors of the hamburger chain Carrols. During the recession of the 1990s, they employed well, because the cheap food did its business and the places were often renovated. At the end of the decade, however, the work stopped due to the change of ownership of the restaurant chain, and the office was pulled down.

Pirjon a new favorite hobby, golf, took on a big role in life. Through it, she also met her future husband, Juss. In their retirement years, they lived summers in Kerimäki and winters on the sunny coast of Spain, playing golf.

Pirjo gathered people around him, and friends were probably the most important thing in the world to him. Pirjo didn’t make herself a number, but she exuded a certain style of a woman of the world.

To his sorrow, Pirjo never had children of his own, but the children of his siblings and Jussi were close to him. Although there were also setbacks and tragedies over the years, at the end the overriding feeling was gratitude. “I have lived a good and rich life”, Pirjo stated.

Valtteri Väkäva

The author is Pirjo Väkävä’s nephew.