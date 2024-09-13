Obituary | Pioneer of techno culture

Cultural influencer Markku “Cosmo” Salmi died on September 3 in Espoo from a long illness. He was 74 years old, born in Helsinki on July 27, 1950.

Interested in many areas of life and educated in general, Cosmo was a well-liked person and cultural figure. He was polite, friendly, a good conversationalist and listener and always had a positive attitude towards things.

The thirst for knowledge was born at home, when father Ilpo Salmi was the chairman of Skepsis and the Astronomical Society on the board of Ursa.

Cosmo studied religious studies at the University of Helsinki, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in humanities, met his future wife Johanna and lived with her abroad. The expedition that lasted a lifetime took them to almost every continent and drove from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

Techno music and culture took over Cosmo’s consciousness in the late 1980s. The man who belonged to the baby boomers became the village elder of the techno tribe, who started making reports and snapshots of the growing underground culture for the City magazine and the music magazine Rumbaa.

He belonged to the intelligentsia of the techno scene, who believed that techno was not only music, but part of a wider technoculture of computers, information networks and philosophy.

Cosmo was of course involved when we came up with the idea and finished the book that has become iconic Techno – the history, philosophy and future of digital dance musicp.

In the work he edited The prehistory of the future he dealt with the relationship between man and machine. At the same time, the work highlighted the harmonious and environmentally aware Gaia thinking.

He also organized the long-running Finnish version of the Love Parade, the Love Parade, which he called “the Woodstock of the new generation”, and the 1993 CyberEdge event, which simulated the nightlife of people who had become cyborgs in 2016. Through the events and interviews, Cosmo got to know early techno artists like Westbam and Moby.

When other techno pioneers considered the best avant-garde period of the genre to be behind them, Cosmo went to the psytrance jungles that offered peace, love and good rhythms even in the 2010s. Even in retirement, he lived like he was in his twenties.

Cosmo his interests also included oriental philosophy, taiji, budo arts, sci-fi literature and cinema. He was part of the editorial board of the popular Video guide, writing about hundreds of films.

As a cultural researcher, he was also interested in youth research. He taught his knowledge of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the global information network to students in the media industry already two or three decades ago.

In our last call, the enthusiastic interlocutor said that he was in a bit of a weak condition in the hospital and that the number one technological tool was now a rollator. “We seemed to be quite influential and pioneers,” Cosmo stated. He said he had returned to his roots as a parish volunteer and asked to send greetings to all his friends.

Relatives and friends will miss Cosmo’s cheerfulness, wisdom of the heart and eternal sunshine of the soul.

Bello Romano

Markku “Cosmo” Salme’s longtime friend