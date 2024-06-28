Obituary | Pioneer in plant biotechnology

Professor Brother Sakari Kauppinen died suddenly at home in Helsinki on March 30, 2024. He was 90 years old, born in Helsinki on May 30, 1933.

Veli Kauppinen was born in the family of trade advisor Aulis Kauppinen and Kerttu Kauppinen, he had an older brother Esa and a younger sister Kyllikki. As a high school student, he wrote about Töölö co-educational school in 1951.

After some reflection, Kauppinen began studying biochemistry and microbiology at the University of Helsinki and received his doctorate in philosophy in 1963. In 1962–1963, he studied at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, USA.

Merchant act e.g. As department head of the Public Health Laboratory 1967–1972, professor of biochemistry at the University of Technology 1972–1985, and research professor at VTT 1985–1998. In the early 1980s, Kauppinen founded a plant biotechnology research group at TKK, which moved to VTT under his leadership in 1985.

The group did pioneering research, e.g. with trees, grains, algae and berries. It developed birch cell culture technology, identified genetic markers related to the uprightness of trees, and carried out the first bioreactor cultivations of plant cells and algae.

Under Kauppinen’s leadership, transgenic barley was also grown for the first time in field trials, and when he retired in 1998, the occasion was celebrated with the world’s first beer made from transgenic barley.

By the time Kauppinen retired, VTT’s plant biotechnology research group had gained a solid foothold in both national and international research circles and had signed direct contracts with companies.

Brother was interested in nature, its phenomena and especially birds and their observation from a young age. Numerous trips with best friends Matti Malmberg and Antti Saarialho and own son Sakar were memorable. He also practiced sports all his life. He went to the gym until the last day, and his favorite sports were also tennis, kayaking and skiing. Veli was very handy, he renovated the summer place in Spjutsund, the wooden boat Ghita as well as the detached house in Kirkkonummi.

Veli Kauppinen was married to Kerstin Kauppinen, and two children were born from the marriage: Sakari and Tanja. The children were very close to Veli, as was their grandchild Selina Savijoki. The family’s shared memories include e.g. summers spent in Spjutsund, week-long boat trips in the archipelago and numerous Christmases and other holidays spent together.

Tanja Kauppinen-Savijoki

Sakari Kauppinen

Anneli Ritala

Veli Kauppinen’s daughter, son and colleague