Obituary | Pertti Vartia 1944–2022

Dentist Pertti Vartia died of an illness on July 4, 2022 at his cottage in Hirvijärvi in ​​Riihimäki. He was 78 years old, born in Hämeenlinna on March 20, 1944.

Vartia spent his early childhood in Munkkiniemi, Helsinki, from where the family moved to Kuopio in the early 1950s. Vartia graduated from Kuopio Lyceum in 1962.

After his military service in Riihimäki, Vartia started studying dentistry at the University of Helsinki. In his studies, he showed exceptional energy and graduated as a dentist first in his class. His wife Mirja (née Saarlo) was also found at the Department of Dentistry. The wedding was celebrated in December 1968.

In 1969, the young family moved to Oitti in Hausjärvi, where Pertti first worked as a school dentist and later as a health center dentist. Mirja Vartia also got a position from Hausjärvi. In the late 1970s, both moved to Riihimäki as private dentists. Two sons were born to the family in Hausjärvi, Pauli (1970) and Heikki (1973).

Pertti Vartia worked actively in various associations, organizations and positions of trust in the Riihimäki and Helsinki regions in the 1970-1990s. Among these, e.g. Lions activities, Mannerheim’s child protection association and freemasonry.

Vartia was active in positions of trust in his own professional association and in general healthcare. He worked e.g. As chairman of the Central Uusimaa Dental Association and was a council member of the Finnish Dental Association. Pertti also served on the health committee and the federal council of the Riihimäki regional public health work association, and from 1989 to 1991 was the chairman of the federal council.

Association activities in addition, Pertti enjoyed traveling – Greece and Scotland were his favorite places. At home in the old doctor’s house in Oit and its garden, there was enough work and maintenance summers and winters. Later, the cottage purchased from Hirvijärvi in ​​Riihimäki also offered Pert a pleasant retreat.

Pertti was known among his friends as a friendly, humorous and good-natured person. In his work as a dentist, he always had time for his patients’ joys and sorrows. Pertti retired prematurely after suffering a serious brain hemorrhage in 2003. That injury and subsequent brain hemorrhages silenced Pertti’s life, and he also gave up most of his association and trust duties.

We children and grandchild Mimmi remember Pertti’s dad and dad as happy, encouraging and easily inspired people who always had time and desire to support our interests. Although the father’s character changed during the last years due to his illness, he greatly enjoyed the company of his loved ones and maintained his positive attitude towards life.

Heikki Vartia

Pauli Vartia

The authors are the sons of Pertti Vartia.