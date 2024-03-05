Obituary | Pertti Sarmala 1946–2024

publisher Pertti Sarmala died of a rapidly progressing illness in Helsinki on January 10, 2024. He was 77 years old, born in Nurmijärvi on May 24, 1946, the fourth child of an immigrant Karelian mother and a father from New Zealand.

In his youth, Sarmala worked in a variety of jobs, from chauffeur to port office dispatcher. After attending business school, he got a position as the branch manager of Rakentajain Kustannus Oy and quickly progressed from there to CEO. Sarmala worked at Rakentajain Kustannus for almost two decades, during which time the company grew into a major publisher in the field, the most famous publications were e.g. Rakentajain Kalenteri and Rakennustaito magazine.

During his years as managing director, Sarmala was a regular visitor to the Frankfurt book fair, and also became familiar with publishing houses in Moscow and Tallinn.

Sarmala however, he was interested in the life of a freelance publisher, so in the early 1990s he founded his own publishing house Rakennusala Kustanjat RAK, Kustanjat Sarmala Oy, where his wife Hanna and daughter Minna also worked.

As a publisher, Sarmala was one of the influencers who closely followed the construction industry with his opinions. He often went against the mainstream and was critical of prevailing practices, for example the publications of the publishing house National Major Accident: Construction Industry Report and Wake up Helsinki! Urban planning in chaos.

Kustanjat Sarmala's production also included several cultural-historical publications, such as Smoke sauna, Grandma's Cottage, Village shop and Screamed.

Sarmala sold rarities and brought phenomena to an extreme with his own cost policy, defending and sharing traditional building knowledge was also important to him. He also organized several trips for book authors and his collaborators. All of us who participated in these trips remember Pert as a good tour leader and the Travel Experiences as memorable.

At Pert had the ability to listen, but even in the middle of a serious conversation, he could tell a lightening anecdote from his directly lived life. He also often played the guitar to the delight of the rest of the group. His passion for music started at a young age, he won many singing competitions as a small boy.

Pert's other hobbies were versatile reading and marathon running, where his best time was 2.28.42 from the Stockholm Marathon.

Pirkkola was Pert's home, and many fun moments were spent in the atmospheric garden. The warm and tight-knit neighborhood of Pirkkola was with us in the last days, both with joy but also with help.

Shortly before his death, Pertti read a novel by Robert Galbraith Death on the buttocks. “Let's see if I can read to the end,” he commented. This is a good reflection of his humor.

Erkki Aalto

Minna Sarmala

The authors are Pertti Sarmala's friend and collaborator and daughter.