Obituary | Pertti Koskinen 1939–2023

Economy Pertti Koskinen died on December 6, 2023 in Helsinki. He was 84 years old, born in Hämeenlinna on January 16, 1939.

Koskinen graduated from the Hämeenlinna Lyceum in 1959. He started his military service in the Hämeen Jaeger Battalion in Hämeenlinna. Koskinen's conscript period was much longer than the others, because just before the start of the RUK course, he became so ill that he could no longer participate in the course. However, Koskinen had decided to attend the reserve officer school, so he was granted permission to complete the next course no. 110 in 1962.

Studies Koskinen started at the Helsinki School of Economics in 1963 and graduated in economics in 1966.

Koskinen worked at Kansallis-Osake-Panki, finally as division manager, until his retirement in 1999. He worked all the time in the foreign department on export letters of credit. There was a lot of work at times, but he liked his job because it also allowed him to work with many parties outside the bank. Koskinen liked languages, and language skills were very useful in handling tasks.

In Koskinen's youth, pen pals were quite popular. Pert also had several friends from different countries. This was a good way to maintain language skills, and the German language in particular interested him. In Helsinki, the Zinnkeller restaurant was Pert's favorite place, because he could exchange stories in German with the staff there. Pertti enjoyed good food in nice company.

Pertti was interested in history, especially military history, so reading was his hobby. Traveling was also pleasant, and he managed to visit quite a few countries. Especially warm areas like the Caribbean were fascinating.

Our trip to French Polynesia together was one of the highlights of both of our lives. With our father, he went to Singapore, Australia and Tasmania.

Pertti married Marja in 1974, and they had children Esko and Kaarina.

Perti's health problems started already in the early 1990s. He had to stay in hospitals for quite a long time. Divorce increased loneliness as the ability to exercise decreased. Pertti managed to make one more trip to China, before his health prevented him from making longer trips.

At Pert there was still enough zest for life, and he got engaged in 2018. The last two years were largely hospital years. Pertti wanted to get back home until the end.

In Hoivakoti in Lauttasaari, he lived blind for more than a year, where he died on Independence Day. The parades were close to Pert's heart, so the day can be seen as honoring his passing.

Eero Koskinen

The author is Pertti Koskinen's brother.