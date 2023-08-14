Obituary | Pertti Heikkala 1940–2023

Insurance advisor, Master of Business Administration Pertti Heikkala died at the age of 83 in Helsinki on June 1, 2023. He was born in Uussakaupunki on March 26, 1940.

Heikkala enrolled as a high school student at the Uusikaupunki joint high school. He graduated with a degree in economics in 1962 and a master’s degree in economics in 1966 from the Helsinki School of Economics. While studying, Heikkala met her future spouse, Kyllik, and they married in 1967. Children Tiina and Jani were born in 1976 and 1973.

Immediately after graduating, Heikkala joined Aura companies in charge of the companies’ transport insurance. His “responsibility path” later continued through financial and administrative affairs to sales and marketing director and vice president of the company group.

In 1984, Aura companies and Pohja company merged to form Tapiola companies. The merger has been described as the most successful in the Finnish insurance industry up to that point.

Heikka fish acted as CEO of the new company group’s non-life insurance company, Keskinäinen Vakuutusyhtiö Tapiola, as well as vice-chairman and deputy of the CEO of the boards of Tapiola Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Tapiola Mutual Life Insurance Company and Yritysten Life Insurance Company Tapiola. In the last years of his work, he was a full-time member of the boards of companies of the group of companies, with his special area of ​​responsibility being services for private customers.

In addition to his main duties, Heikkala also held many positions of trust that are central to the development of the Finnish insurance industry as a whole.

Heikka fish was very determined, but also a flexible leader when necessary. He understood the importance of data processing in insurance operations early on. He worked as the “godfather” of the IT service company that later became Tieto-Tapiola for a total of 27 years.

Heikkala also devoted himself thoroughly to business literature and communicated his teachings to the entire organization, which is why he was characterized as a teacher and principal with a sense of humor. He himself was also very humorous and good-natured.

He trusted his colleagues and subordinates. Pert’s subordinates did not have to be afraid of mistakes. However, it was best to try.

Pertin uncompromising loyalty also laid the groundwork for the Tapiola group to survive the great challenges of the 1980s and 1990s, even becoming stronger financially. He emphasized the importance of operational efficiency and quality. “Once you’re fit” was his motto.

The President of the Republic, Tarja Halonen, awarded Heikkala the title of insurance advisor in 2000.

Bandages to his birthplace Lokalahti, to the Heikkala estate and to a solid Finnish family were very close and important to Pert throughout his life.

Pertti retired in 2003. He spent his free time with his wife Kylliki in the landscapes that are so dear to them: summers at the cabin in Lokalahti, winter months in Florida and breaks in their Lauttasaari home. Life was enriched by exceptionally close relationships with the offspring, the daughter’s and son’s families.

Asmo Kalpala

Tiina Toivonen

Jani Heikkala

The authors are Pertti Heikkala’s colleague and children.