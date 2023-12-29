Obituary | Pentti Virrankoski 1929–2023

Professor Pentti Virrankoski died on August 20, 2023 in Turku. He was 94 years old, born in Vancouver, Canada on June 20, 1929.

Virrankoski grew up in Kauhava. He studied Finnish history in Helsinki, where he met Marja (née Salmenkallio), with whom the journey together lasted over 71 years.

Power supply was an assistant professor of Finnish history at the University of Turku from 1965 and a professor from 1978–1992. As a wide-ranging researcher, he left a deep mark on our country's historical research.

As his life's work, Virrankoski studied the history of small people as well as large developments. The production includes a broad general presentation of Finnish history and works on Finnish economic history and domestic industry, as well as local history works and biographies. Virrankoski also wrote a memoir about North American Indians History professor and singer's son and a work describing Kauhava's life Everyone loves their own laws.

Virrankoski was active in the international research community. He was promoting the restoration of the independence of the fraternal nation of Estonia with a research address that defended the Baltic countries, which he took with his colleague to Moscow in 1991.

Co-workers they remember Virrankoski as an honest Ostrobothnian. He liked to emphasize his background, rural life in Ostrobothnia. Along his life path, Pentti felt at home among common people and alienated beauty and “gentlemanship”. Especially in these contexts, Pent's situational humor came into its own.

Virrankoski's exceptionally diverse experience as a researcher and teacher radiated to the entire work community. Expert advice and encouraging comments were available not only in official statements but also in one-on-one discussions, seminars and around the subject's coffee table.

Even in the eyes of his colleagues, Virrankoski's thoughts, written in his retirement years, had a very special weight History of Finland 1–2 (2001), over a thousand-page general presentation of our country's history with all its aspects, from archeology to an examination of the Finnish mentality.

Music, especially folk songs from Southern Pohja, was close to Pent's heart, as were bird and nature hobbies. He actively followed world events all his life. Most important to Pent were his wife Marja and five children and their families. The scientist was, above all, a loving and beloved husband, father and Ukkovaari to his loved ones.

In his last years, Pentti had to experience his spouse's amnesia. He turned out to be a gentle caregiver, with whom Marja could live safe and loved. Marja fell asleep on June 18, 2023. The rays of that summer morning have accompanied Pent to where he hoped to go in Marja's death announcement: Marja, my love, see you with God.

Matleena Engblom

Pauli Engblom

Veikko Laakso

The authors are Pentti Virrankoski's daughter, granddaughter and colleague.