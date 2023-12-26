Obituary | Pentti Mälkönen 1928–2023

ProfessorRector Emeritus Pentti Mälkönen died after a short illness on October 28, 2023 in Helsinki. He was 95 years old, born in Vyborg on March 26, 1928.

Mälkönen received his doctorate in 1964 at the University of Helsinki. As a scientist, he felt that he was in his calling profession, even though his career choice went against his parents' expectations.

Apprentice father Mälkönen liked Professor NJ Toivo, whose assistant he served at the University of Helsinki. With Toivonen, on evening walks after work, he said he had conversations that were the best thing he could learn in the field of science.

Toivonen gave Mälkönen a question that had been bothering him as a topic for his dissertation and the task of solving it. Pentti Mälkönen solved the puzzle in his German-language doctoral thesis in the field of organic chemistry, which dealt with stereochemistry.

In his career Mälkönen worked as an assistant professor at the University of Jyväskylä, where he was one of the founders of the chemistry department. He also worked as an assistant professor of organic chemistry at the University of Helsinki and then as a professor at Joensuu College and University. Mälkönen served as rector of Joensuu University from 1981 to 1984, when his aim was to improve the scientific level and international recognition of the teaching-oriented university.

As principal, Mälkö was described as conciliatory, encouraging among his colleagues and looking to the future. We recognize those qualities in him. As a person, Pent had the dignity brought with him by civilization, which it was not necessary to emphasize by bringing out his own achievements. He earned the respect and trust of the people around him with his personality and gentlemanly manners.

Retired Pentti did not abandon his worldview of a scientist. He read a lot, thought and pondered. For us younger people, he kindly broadened our perspectives. When Pentti didn't bother to give up the encyclopedia series that he had participated in editing, we told him that it was no longer up to date. Pentti pointed out that after recently checking when Rome was founded, it was completely up to date.

When he died, Pentti felt that he had lived a good life. He met his wife Meer during his high school years, and together they had five children. As a father, he was warm-hearted.

After the death of his wife, Sisko played an important role in Pent's life in the last years, in addition to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom he spent an active life to the fullest until the end. Pent's life continues in the thoughts and memories of all of us who knew him.

Sirpa Kirjonen

Anneli Pirttilä

The authors are Pentti Mälkönen's daughter and cousin.