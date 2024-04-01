Obituary | Pentti Korkka 1938–2024

Graduate engineer Pentti Korkka died exhausted by long-term illnesses in Helsinki on February 14, 2024. He was 85 years old, born in Raudu, Karjalankannaki on March 21, 1938.

As a high school student, Korkka graduated from Järvenpää co-educational school in 1955, after which he continued his studies at the Technical University. The wife Raili was found in Tuusula, a homemaker, and the wedding was celebrated in 1960. Three children were born to the family.

Korkan career started at Suomen Kaapelitehdas Oy, which operated in Salmisaari, Helsinki, which became part of the Nokia Group in 1967. In 1969, the work continued as the coordinator of the research and development activities of the central government and from 1975 to 1980 as the deputy director of Electronics. In the years 1980–1985, Korkka worked as Nokia's corporate planning director in CEO Kari Kairamo's staff.

Korka's strengths always included a careful familiarization with the issues and the analytical planning based on them – often drawing diagrams – and finally summarizing the matter into as short understandable memos or reports as possible.

In the 1980s, together with Nokia's finance director Anders Sjöblom and accounting director Kari Haavisto, Korkka was part of Nokia's “corporate fist” in the 1980s, through which all of Nokia's biggest and smallest projects were run.

Nokian at that time also owned Airam, which manufactures lamps. In 1985, Korkka and Sjöblom bought Airam from Nokia in an MBO transaction and continued its operations as entrepreneurs.

Korkka initially worked as CEO of Airam, but soon left as chairman of the board. He was a member of the board until 2021.

In his spare time Pentti enjoyed himself best at the helm of a sailboat and at the end of the 1970s at the summer house he built himself in the Pernaja archipelago, where he fished and snuck.

The football club Käpylän Pallo was also close to Pent's heart. When Finland's first Helsinki Cup was organized in 1976 on the initiative of Käpylä Pallo and Tapion Honga, he was significantly involved in the organization of the tournament as the president of the club. Pentti Korka was awarded the title of honorary chairman of the club in 2016 for his long-term work for Käpylä Pallo.

Childhood and Tuusula, the growing environment of his youth, was very dear to Pent. He said that he still considered himself to be from Tuusula, even though he had lived in Helsinki since 1962. The family farm is still in Tuusula.

For their children, Pentti and Raili created a safe and encouraging atmosphere where it was easy to grow and develop. To his grandchildren, Pentti was a calm and always helpful father.

Those who knew Pent described him as a friend who always smiled when we met and who never had anything bad to say.

Jukka Korkka

The author is the son of Pentti Korka.