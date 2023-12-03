Obituary | Pentti Hannonen 1941–2023

Building consultant, graduate engineer Pentti Hannonen died on October 12, 2023 in Helsinki. He was 82 years old, born in Hinnerjoki on March 20, 1941.

The child of a Karelian family, Hannonen was born in Evako and first learned the West Finnish dialect. The family moved to Kitee in the late 1940s and acquired a farm there. Along with managing the farm, Toivo-isä continued his profession as a shoemaker. Pentti and his siblings got used to physical work, and jobs that required manual skills went naturally.

Hannonen graduated from Joensuu Lyceum in 1961. When choosing a profession, he weighed between music and technology; the gifts referred to both. Technology won out in the end. However, music was not forgotten, it became an essential part of his life.

Hannonen graduated with a master’s degree in engineering from the civil engineering department of the University of Technology in 1969. He spent his entire professional life working for YIT. An important project from the early days, the Svetogorsk wastewater treatment plant, became a success story. Competent and Conscientious work was rewarded with increasingly responsible tasks. Hannonen had a great career in various business groups and export management positions and in the company’s management team. In addition to business responsibility, he influenced the development of YIT’s corporate culture as chairman of the cooperation advisory board.

Hannonen’s judgment and cooperation skills and experience were also trusted in industry organizations, especially the Finnish Maarakentajien Keskusliito, of which he was the chairman. The position as an environmental expert advisor to the Supreme Administrative Court lasted 15 years, continuing even after retirement.

Hannonen was very cooperative, hardworking and conscientious. In addition to his excellent singing skills, he was an excellent speaker, mood lifter, and unifier of groups. Pena didn’t talk bad about others and nobody about Pena. His word could be trusted. He was modest in a genuine way and did not emphasize his status.

Besides hard work, Pena fished and hunted. Sports hobbies were important from the teenage years. In the spectrum of sports, the role of a credit player in the Sikariporras volleyball team stood out.

The most important thing however, there was music. You could almost say that the construction – as important as it was to Pena – destroyed the promising opera singer’s career. Singing continued in choirs and as a soloist. In addition to the close circle, Pena also delighted business acquaintances and the party crowd at SML’s union meetings with his strong bass.

In the family circle, Pena was a caring husband, father and grandfather. The Valma spouse’s homestead in Kitee became a common hobby and a base. Pena became a widow after Valma’s death in 2010. Kaarina was a caring and loving partner and support for him in the last decade. The music hobby that carried Pena throughout her life has continued in a fine, professional way with her children and grandchildren as well.

Antero Saarilahti

Esko Mäkelä

Markku Hannonen

The authors are Pentti Hannonen’s colleagues and son.