By Tatiana Ramil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pelé accomplished feats that made him the king of soccer. He was the only player who stopped a war, “kicked out” a field referee, scored more than 1,200 goals and won three World Cups. He was the best known and most honored Brazilian in the world and died this Thursday at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer, confirmed the hospital where he had been hospitalized in São Paulo since the end of November.

One of the best-known athletes in modern history, the king said that his talent came from God and never stopped revering his great companion, the ball. “If I could, my name would be Edson Arantes do Nascimento Bola. It would be the only way to thank her for what she did for me.”

The football legend died on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer and a recent history of health complications that included hip problems that affected the mobility of an athlete who enchanted the world precisely for his movements with the ball on the field.

In September 2021 Pelé underwent surgery to remove a colon tumor, and has since been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The former player was admitted about a month ago to reassess the treatment, and was also diagnosed with a respiratory infection – which he treated with antibiotics. In December, the hospital reported that the cancer had worsened, leading to kidney and heart failure.

Hospitalized, Pelé received several tributes throughout the World Cup, including a flag with his image in the middle of the Brazilian crowd and a banner carried by the national team players. On his social networks, he published comments about the World Cup, such as a message to Neymar after Brazil’s elimination and a congratulatory message to champion Argentina.

Pelé shone for the Brazilian national team at the age of 17, winning the 1958 World Cup, the first world title in Brazilian football and which helped raise the country’s self-esteem on the global stage, with an important performance and six goals.

Four years later, he participated in Chile’s victorious campaign at the World Cup, despite being out for most of the campaign due to injury, and in 1970 he led the three-time champion team in Mexico – still considered one of the best football teams in history.

Pele’s skill was unrivaled. He combined impressive sprinting, disconcerting dribbling and precise finishing with both feet and a header. He even played as a goalkeeper with good performance. For many, the most complete player in the sport.

“I said to myself before the game: ‘he’s made of flesh and blood like everyone else’. But I was wrong,” said Tarcisio Burgnich, the Italian defender in charge of marking Pelé in the 1970 World Cup final, in which Brazil beat Italy 4-1.

Born in the Minas Gerais town of Três Corações on October 23, 1940, Edson Arantes do Nascimento was the son of Celeste and former player Dondinho. In 1945, the family moved to Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, where the boy Pelé started playing soccer. From there he was taken to Santos and, in 1956, he began a spectacular career.

For the São Paulo team, Pelé won 45 titles, including two world titles, and scored 1,091 of his 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, including the thousandth goal, a penalty, in 1969, when he famously said: “The Brazilian people cannot forget the children”, while he was surrounded by fans, journalists and photographers who invaded the Maracanã lawn to celebrate the feat.

In the same year there was another memorable passage of Pelé through Santos. In the midst of a civil war in Africa, rival forces declared a truce so that Pelé and his Santos teammates could pass safely between Kinshasa and Brazzaville, as shown in the film “Pelé Eterno”.

However, Pelé himself said that he did not know if the fighting actually stopped, but at least one road was kept in peace for the team to pass. “They said that the war was interrupted so that I could play a game”, said the former player in the book “Pelé – The Importance of Football”.

Champion of the Campeonato Paulista 10 times and top scorer in the tournament on 11 occasions, one of them with a record of 58 goals, the former number 10 is still the best scorer of the Brazilian national team, with 95 goals in 113 games, and has a series of prizes. Among them the title of “Athlete of the 20th Century” granted by the French newspaper L’Equipe.

In January 2014, he received a special tribute from FIFA and France Football magazine, which awarded Pelé the Golden Ball, an award created in 1956 and which initially awarded only Europeans. “I received so many awards, but I was jealous, because everyone received the Golden Ball, but there was no award for South Americans. Now I can say that I have completed my collection”, he said at the time.

Pelé was also decorated with the title of “Sir” of the British Empire, in 1997, and two years later he was elected the “Greatest Footballer of the Century” by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

“THREW THE JUDGE”

Pelé loved to tell funny stories that he lived on the football fields. One of them took place in Colombia during a match for Santos. In a confusion between players, the referee expelled Pelé, who assured that he was not fighting and blamed his teammate Coutinho.

When he was getting ready to leave the pitch, Pelé heard from a member of the coaching staff: “They took the judge away, put the linesman to blow the whistle and you come back”, said the former player in a collective interview, laughing.

Everyone wanted to see him play. Santos toured the world for audiences eager to see him in action, and Pelé received many proposals to leave the country.

“I stayed at Santos for my whole career because I wanted to stay. I had a proposal to go to Real Madrid, to Milan, to several clubs. I only left Santos to go to Cosmos to bring football to the United States”, said the former player, who ended his career in 1977.

In 2000, Fifa chose him as the greatest football player of the 20th century, in a controversial election that had the Argentine Diego Maradona as the leader in the internet voting, and the Brazilian as the one chosen by specialists. The entity that controls world football ended up granting the main prize to Pelé, while Maradona took the “Fifa Internet” award.

The “competition” with Maradona for the best of all time did not bother Pelé.

In an interview with Reuters in 2010, the Brazilian said that “first the Argentines have to decide who is the best of them”, arguing that they already wanted to compare him with Alfredo Di Stéfano, an Argentine naturalized Spanish, in addition to Maradona, who more recently also had the “competition” of Lionel Messi in the preference of the Argentines.

When Maradona died, in November 2020, from a heart attack, Pelé paid tribute to him on his social media, putting aside the controversy and the few times he was publicly criticized by the Argentine. The king of football said he lost a friend.

“One day we will definitely hit a ball together in heaven”, said Pelé at the time through his press office.

PELÉ AND EDSON

Due to his notoriety, Pelé also had a busy life outside the fields. He acted as a musician and actor in some soap operas and films and, after leaving football, he became an ambassador for Ecology and the Environment (UN, in 1992), ambassador of Good Will (Unesco, in 1993), and ambassador for Education, Science and Culture (Unesco, in 1994).

He was also Brazil’s honorary ambassador for the 2014 World Cup, although he did not participate much in the World Cup and criticized the competition at times, because of the delays in the preparations.

Always questioned about all matters related to football, Pelé was famous for making wrong predictions, such as that Colombia could be world champion in 1994 or that an African team would win a world title by the end of the last millennium.

Often confronted with controversial statements or controversial situations in his personal life, he himself sought to separate the legend from the man: the first was Pelé, the second Edson.

The most important function he held as a former player was Minister of Sports, from 1995 to 1998, in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, when he enacted the Pelé Law, which ended the pass in Brazilian football.

The measure, hailed at the time as a Golden Law for players, was frequently the subject of complaints later on and was pointed out by critics as one of the factors that contributed to the difficulties of many Brazilian clubs used to producing star players in series.

Pelé also liked to emphasize the importance of family in his life and career. In 1966, he married Rosemeri Cholbi, with whom he had three children: Kelly Cristina, Jennifer and Edson (Edinho), who was a goalkeeper for Santos and later had problems with the Justice and was arrested. The marriage ended in 1978.

Pelé still had two daughters: Flávia Kurtz, publicly recognized in 2002, and Sandra Regina, who died in 2006 after waging a long legal battle for recognition of her paternity.

In 1994, the former player married Assíria Lemos, with whom he had two more children, the twins Joshua and Celeste. They broke up in 2008.

“I always thought that the family is the base of everything, and even with the two separations, we are very united, we have a lot of friendship, and that is something that I preserve”, said Pelé during an interview.

(Edited by Pedro Fonseca and Eduardo Simões)